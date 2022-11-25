How To Fix iPhone Black Screen Of Death-iOS16 Support

There is no denying that iPhone devices are the most preferred smartphones and it’s not hard to guess why. Buying an iPhone is a worthwhile investment due to its excellent durability. However, sometimes even after a lot of care you still face some malfunctions in your iPhone. It becomes a stressful moment when you are about to make an important call and your device stops working. Among the common issues iPhone users face, iPhone black screen is one. This article will explain the common reasons for this iPhone black screen of death and the best ways to resolve it.

Why is My iPhone Screen Black but still On? 4 Reasons You Must Know

Before we start discussing the ways to fix iphone screen black, you must know why is my iphone screen black. There are many reasons which are making your iPhone screen black . Here we have explained four common reasons.

Hardware issues: If your iPhone is physically damaged or some internal components are not working well then, this situation leads to a black screen.

Software issues: This is also one of the main reasons why you are seeing a black screen. For example, if you have not updated your device to the latest iOS version or you have jailbroken your iPhone before then you can expect the malfunction of your iPhone.

Due to an app: If any app on your iPhone is consuming a lot of space or is not compatible with other apps then it can slow down the performance of your iPhone leading to blackouts

Drained battery: Your iPhone’s low battery can also lead to a black screen

All these reasons together slow down the device’s performance and suddenly blackout. Using a Repair tool can solve this problem. Let’s discuss all the possible solutions.

How to Fix the iPhone Black Screen of death Problem?

We have explained a few methods in this section to help you how to fix black screen on iphone. Among those using a Repair tool, ReiBoot is the best choice as it guarantees to fix your device.

Issues With an APP

That being said, a problematic app can cause iphone screen black but still works. When you open an app, it takes more than a normal loading time to open. Also, make sure your internet connection is not weak. Here is how to fix this

Step 1: Exit the app

Step 2: Head over to the home screen > open app store > press update section and install the updates if any are available

Step 3: Restart your iPhone to see if the problem is resolved. If the problem still persists then uninstall the app and check again

Drained Battery

A drained battery of the iPhone is also a common reason for the iPhone being stuck on a black screen. Make sure your iPhone is charged at least for 30 minutes. Prefer to use the original charger or use any other charger compatible with your iPhone. If you see no sign of charging then first force restart your device and then let it charge.

3. Most Useful Solution to Fix iPhone Stuck on Black Screen

It’s quite difficult to juggle the iOS settings and repair tools. Many require you to be tech-savvy to take advantage of them. Using an iOS Repair tool is an effective solution to deal with the stuck display issues which are related to iOS and firmware on your iPhone. Tenorshare ReiBoot is an iOS Repair tool that is able to troubleshoot iOS and iTunes problems in a few clicks. It provides a quick solution to 150+ iOS system problems including iPhone stuck on a black screen, the screen won’t turn on, recovery mode loop, etc. So, if your iPhone keeps showing a black screen then try this tool, it provides an excellent solution in a few minutes without data loss (standard repair).

Here is how to get started with it

Step 1: Launch Tenorshare ReiBoot and connect your iPhone to your PC

Step 2: Next select “Standard Repair” to proceed

Step 3: Next, this software will ask you to download the firmware package. Click “Download” and wait for the completion of the download process

Step 4: Once the download process is completed click on “Start Standard Repair” to get started with the recovery process

Within a few minutes, it will be completed

Once the process is completed, your device will restart and now you are good to go.

4. Forced restart to Fix iPhone Black Screen of Death

Restarting your iPhone device can solve many software glitches and common problems. So, it’s better that you try it at least once and it can be effective until there is no hardware issue. Here is how you can perform this process.

Step 1: Press and release the Volume up button

Step 2: Hold and release the volume down button

Step 3: Lastly, press and hold the power/side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen

Make sure you hold the buttons for at least 20 seconds until the apple logo shows up on the screen

5. Enter Recovery Mode to Fix iPhone Black Screen

If the above-mentioned ways didn’t solve your problem, then it’s time to go a little further and perform heavy-duty fixes. You can perform troubleshooting by putting your device in recovery mode. Here is how:

Step 1: Connect your iPhone device to your computer using a USB cable

Step 2: Launch iTunes

Step 2: On your device press and release the Volume up button first and then the volume down button. Wait until recovery mode appears

Step 3: Once you are in recovery mode, you will have the option to update or restore your iPhone

6. Restore iPhone with DFU Mode

Sometimes, trying all these methods still leave you with an iphone black screen but still on. Then in such a situation, your last resort can be putting your device in DFU mode. It’s the deepest system restoration and is performed to resolve serious system problems. Here is how to do it

Step 1: Close all the apps on your iPhone and connect your device to the computer

Step 2: On your iPhone, press and hold the power/side buttons for 3 seconds. Then press and hold the volume down button for 10 seconds. If you see the apple logo on the screen then it means you pressed the buttons for too long. In such a situation repeat the whole process again

Step 3: If the screen stays black it indicates you did the process right and entered DFU mode (more details here). You will receive an alert message on iTunes that it has detected your iPhone. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process

Final Words

It’s quite frustrating to see iPhone black screen especially when you are in hurry. We hope this article helped in making a final decision. We will have our final words in the favor of Tenorshare ReiBoot since trying this tool won’t make you go for another method. You will get the expected results in just a few minutes without any hassle.

Last Updated: