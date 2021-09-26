Increasing Demand for Distant Learning Makes EdTech Skyrocket

The educational technologies niche is a powerful combination of various tools, software, and learning practices. EdTech has been growing its popularity for years, however, since, the COVID pandemic hit the globe in 2019, the demand for more solutions has exceeded all expectations. The need for advanced and more inclusive practices is the main reason for the transformations the industry is encountering today.

Main advantages of integrating EdTech in educational institutions

Inclusion of technologies of various kinds during the learning process regardless of whether it is remote or in class is extremely advantageous. It transforms the teaching process as well as absorption of new information in an advanced and more interesting manner. One of the main benefits of integrating EdTech into an organization’s operations is accessibility, availability, and the creation of equal opportunities for disabled learners as well. EdTech allows reducing the workload of the teachers, establish an engaging and motivating environment, simplify the educational process, and more. It is another great step in the direction of making education accessible for people from different walks of life, especially when it comes to developing countries.

According to Statista, the expenses on educational technologies will grow drastically in the next years.

The number of learners opting for remote education is growing and so is the demand. In some areas, educational establishments were closed for weeks. That’s important reasoning for developing the most accessible and flexible solutions that will facilitate the disrupted learning process.

To carry out the remote educational process, a significant scope of various tools and application is necessary. We analyzed the key components that ensure successful participation in the educational process without being present in the classroom.

TOP EdTech trends

E-Learning

The influx of innovations into education led to the emergence of e-Learning as an alternative tool and in modern reality, it is even more significant. The term e-Learning existed but wasn’t mush utilized before 1999. Back then multiple schools have already been offering distance education. The initial adoption of e-Learning programs aimed at reducing the cost of education. Yet, with the consumption pattern changing and new service providers entering the market, the existing products required support and update. The use of the technologies still proved to be one of several efficient ways of providing high-quality educational services without increasing the number of staff members.

It is no longer enough to have an e-learning platform to promote remote education. Users across the globe are seeking unique and individualized approaches toward their learning and assessment. More and more schools are adopting personal plans to boost students’ performance and achieve greater results. The use of computers during classes is not something outstanding or surprising these days, thus the industry players compete for bringing new ideas, hence, more value, as well as engage more customers.

The Use of Video Conferencing Apps

Video conferencing applications as we know them today are a great tool for communication regardless of their purpose. They used to be a fun thing when talking to friends and family members. Yet, when cross-cultural collaborations came into the picture, these connected millions of people from all parts of the planet. Skype, ZOOM, MS Teams, Google Meet, and many more today are inextricably linked to most people’s personal and business lives. Their use for educational purposes cannot be overestimated especially with the pandemic. Both students and teachers get to talk, share information, discuss materials.

Learning Analytics

Learning Analytics today plays a pivotal role in the e-learning development process. Its main benefit is that it collects data from students while e-learning. These include test results and scores, their activity through the course, engagement in discussions, etc. This tool enables the revision of the general performance or a particular subject and even predicts whether they will pass their finals. Depending on an e-learning platform, teachers can define learner’s skill sets, what they are leaning towards more, hence, correct what’s necessary for succeeding in a subject through sharing additional resources or materials. The trend focuses on an individualistic approach toward education and revealing strong sides during the process.

Social Media For Educational Purpose

Social media are a fun way to entertain and share interests with the surrounding world. For some, they became full-time jobs. The popularization of the different platforms led to the creation of thousands of blogs devoted to all possible kinds of activities, including education. There are numerous blogs devoted to specific fields of education. Schools and universities create closed pages and groups where learners share studying materials, discuss assignments and simply comment on an organization’s activity. This is a powerful weapon that shall be utilized for a greater purpose.

Gaming Practices and AR/VR

Games have been one of the learning tools for decades, yet mainly utilized with small kids. But we love games, don’t we? No matter how old you are, everyone likes to play, according to NPR. Adding gaming elements into the educational process boosts performance and better memorizing of the materials.

Creating interactive methods of learning is a push for engaging AR and VR into EdTech. Students participate in an enhanced simulation of lab experiments or training, visit art exhibitions, and, basically get real-life experiences without being physically present. Implementation of these technologies will bring EdTech to a brand-new level.

E-learning solutions that transform the education process

There is a number of different solutions created on the market by top IT companies. Let’s just walk here through a few examples by one of the e-Learning solution providers Agiliway.

Unique React Native Application for Higher Education Institution

The main idea of the project was to develop a mobile application that will boost student’s performance and allow them to study wherever they go.

The main components of the platform are electronic and audio versions of the book, wide range of tests that can be completed after covering a chapter. The features that make this product unique to Ukrainian education is that learners can read a book, mark where they finish and then continue listening to the material from the place marked by the user. Secondly, the system automatically checks the test and if the mistake was made, it gets you to the page in the book where the answer to a failed task is. This way learners revise the materials and get thorough preparation for their finals. The platform serves its educational purpose, is accessible from mobile devices, and is inclusive to tailor the different needs of its users.

Complex Web App for Enterprise Training

The application is an e-Learning solution for enterprise clients that seek training for their employees and customers based on the specific demand of their business niche. The platform is built in such a way that it analyzes the key needs and lacking skills. Next, a custom online course is prepared by the devoted team and delivered to the client. It also allows content from the clients that can be delivered to the target audience.

What makes this product stand out in the highly competitive market today is that it addresses the most essential business requirements through the preparation of an individual learning plan. It focuses on training the necessary skills, hence, save a lot of time and resources on covering something that wouldn’t be used any soon.

Transforming Website into the Platform for Medical Specialists Training

Our client was a healthcare association that intended to carry out a major transformation to their website so that it would become an e-Learning solution. Since the users are medical specialists from all possible spheres of medicine, it was crucial to develop a well-structured platform containing dozens of courses and libraries. The project’s goal was to provide professional training that will improve the qualifications of the medical staff.

Both users and the client received a complex platform structured into libraries with courses in specific categories. Therefore, the members of the association not only view all the details of the course they are interested in but also can book several courses and create an individual learning program.

Based on data collected by the analytical tools, the admins can track users’ performance, prepare recommendations for the next courses they might be interested in, etc.

Conclusion

EdTech is a rapidly growing and promising industry that is simultaneously developing across the globe. An array of applications and platforms offers a variety of approaches towards learning based on a user’s needs. Both educational institutions and businesses utilize educational technologies to boost performance and grow the necessary skill sets.

Among the main advantages of EdTech is how it improves learning, makes it funnier, more exciting, and engaging. Integration of e-Learning, AR/VR and gaming practices, and the growing use of video conferencing applications, and social media are among the main EdTech trends that enhance the educational process and promote advancements in the industry.

