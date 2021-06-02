Intel announces new U-series low-power chip capable of 5GHz speeds.

Intel recently announced new H-series processors, designed for more powerful laptops, but it appears they were not done with hardware reveals as the company has just unveiled a pair of new U-series chips (as reported by The Verge). One of these chips is the first 5.0GHz clock speed for the company’s U-series line-up of lower voltage chips, proving once again that lowering the power doesn’t have to reduce your processing performance in any way.

The two new processors, the Core i5-1155G7 and Core i7-1195G7operate in the 12W to 28W range, featuring a four core / eight thread configuration and Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics (the Core i7-1195G7 comes with 96 EUs, while the Core i5-1155G7 has 80 EUs.)

The Core i7-1195G7 operates at a base speed of 2.9GHz but can reportedly be cranked up to a 5.0 GHz speed for a single core sing Intel’s Turbo Boost 3 technology. To give that added performance boost when required for short stints. While the Core i5-1155G7 can reach a maximum speed of 4.5 GHz off of a base speed of2.5GHz.

Of course, Intel has gotten 5GHz out of a processor before, but this marks the first time they have gotten this sort of high-end speed out of a processor running at this low a power range. A remarkable feat of engineering and once again a reminder that processor companies can continue to squeeze increasing amounts of power out of processors even if they limit power, heat and radiation.

Along with these new U-Series processors, the company also announced a new M.2 card, which is its latest 5G solution the device makers can incorporate into their design and allow them to add some next-gen connectivity to their improved processor speeds.

