Intel officially launches their 11th Gen processors

We have seen many details surfacing about Intel’s forthcoming 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors for laptops, including from their own recent Architecture Day. But now the company has officially launched them, along with a host of announcements of the different laptops that will be supporting them. These new processors will all feature the company’s new integrated Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4 support, Wi-Fi 6 and reportedly offer a big jump in both performance and battery life along the way.

There will be 9 different 11th Gen processors across its U-series (which Intel is now referring to as UP3) and Y-series class chips (aka UP4), with the flagship set to be the Core i7-1185G7, offering base speeds of 3.0GHz with a maximum all-core boost of up to 4.3GHz. Its Iris Xe integrated graphics, with 96 CUs will also offer maximum graphics speed of 1.35GHz, which is not bad for a nondedicated graphics processing unit. The full range is detail in the below table:

Model Cores/ Threads Graphics Graphics (EUs) Watts Base Frequency (GHz) Single Core Turbo (GHz) All Core Turbo (GHz) Cache Core i7-1185G7 4C/8T Intel Iris Xe 96 12-28W 3.0 4.8 4.3 12MB Core i7-1165G7 4C/8T Intel Iris Xe 96 12-28W 2.8 4.7 4.1 12MB Core i5-1135G7 4C/8T Intel Iris Xe 80 12-28W 2.4 4.2 3.8 8MB Core i3-1125G4 4C/8T Intel UHD Graphics 48 12-28W 2.0 3.7 3.3 8MB Core i3-1115G4 2C/4T Intel UHD Graphics 48 12-28W 3.0 4.1 4.1 8MB Core i7-1160G7 4C/8T Intel Iris Xe 96 7-15W 1.2 4.4 3.6 12MB Core i5-1130G7 4C/8T Intel Iris Xe 80 7-15W 1.1 4.0 3.4 8MB Core i3-1120G4 4C/8T Intel UHD Graphics 48 7-15W 1.1 3.5 3.0 8MB Core i3-1110G4 2C/4T Intel UHD Graphics 48 7-15W 1.8 3.9 3,9 6MB

The big focus of these new processors is undeniably in the graphics department with a big focus on 8K graphics along with the option to use up to four 4K HDR displays at once. Intel is also offering improvements to its built-in AI engine which is going to be offering optimisations for video calls, something which is strongly needed currently.

However, what most people are probably excited about, are all the laptops that will be coming out with these new processors and already quite a few manufacturers have started announcing their new line-up of laptops that will make use of these new processors. It’s too much to report on here, but if you are interested in checking them out, you can see details in the Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex 5G, Acer’s refreshed Swift 5 and Swift 3, and Asus’ newest ZenBooks here, along with the new Dynabook – the company behind the now abandoned Toshiba laptop brand.

If you ever wanted to upgrade to a new laptop, now might be a good time to do it, either for one of these new models or for the older ones which should hopefully now be reduced in price.

Last Updated: