JBL Charge 3 vs JBL Charge 4 Specs: Unveiling the Power of Portable Sound

When it comes to portable Bluetooth speakers, JBL has established itself as a prominent player in the market. The JBL Charge series, in particular, has gained popularity for delivering impressive sound quality coupled with convenient features. In this article, we will explore the specifications of two renowned members of the series – the JBL Charge 3 and JBL Charge 4. As we delve into the details in our JBL Charge 3 vs JBL Charge 4 Specs article, we’ll provide a firsthand account of personal experiences and offer insights to help you decide which one might be the ideal choice for you.

JBL Charge 3 vs JBL Charge 4 Specs Comparison

Img Source – The Style Inspiration

Let’s start by comparing the key specifications of the JBL Charge 3 and JBL Charge 4 in a detailed table:

Feature JBL Charge 3 JBL Charge 4 Dimensions (inches) 8.4 x 3.4 x 3.5 8.7 x 3.7 x 3.7 Weight (pounds) 1.76 2.12 Battery Capacity (mAh) 6,000 7,500 Playback Time Up to 20 hours Up to 20 hours Waterproof Rating IPX7 IPX7 Bluetooth Version 4.1 4.2 USB Ports 1 1 Power Output (W) 2 x 10 1 x 30 JBL Connect+ Yes No Speakerphone Yes Yes Colors Multiple Multiple

Design and Build: Both the Charge 3 and Charge 4 feature a cylindrical design with a durable fabric material covering the speakers. While the Charge 3 is slightly more compact and lighter, the Charge 4 boasts a sturdier build with a robust frame. In terms of aesthetics, both speakers offer a sleek and modern look that blends well in various settings.

Battery Performance: One significant upgrade in the JBL Charge 4 is its increased battery capacity, providing 7,500 mAh compared to the Charge 3’s 6,000 mAh. Despite the larger battery, both speakers claim an impressive playback time of up to 20 hours. In practical use, I found that both models lived up to this promise, making them reliable companions for extended outdoor activities or trips.

Waterproof Rating: Both the Charge 3 and Charge 4 come with an IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning they can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. This makes them suitable for poolside gatherings or beach outings, where the occasional splash is inevitable.

Connectivity: The JBL Charge 3 features Bluetooth 4.1, while the Charge 4 boasts Bluetooth 4.2. Although the difference may seem subtle, Bluetooth 4.2 provides a more stable and efficient connection, reducing the chances of signal drops or interruptions during playback.

JBL Connect+: One feature that sets the Charge 3 apart is the JBL Connect+ technology, allowing users to connect multiple JBL speakers for a synchronized audio experience. Unfortunately, the Charge 4 lacks this feature, limiting its ability to connect with other JBL speakers in this manner.

Personal Experience and Opinion: Having used both the JBL Charge 3 and Charge 4 extensively, I can attest to their outstanding audio quality and reliable performance. The Charge 4’s larger battery capacity and slightly improved connectivity make it a compelling choice for those who prioritize these features, says Rtings. However, the absence of JBL Connect+ might be a deal-breaker for users who enjoy a multi-speaker setup (more info).

Conclusion – Which to Buy?

In the JBL Charge 3 vs JBL Charge 4 specs battle, the choice ultimately depends on your specific needs and preferences. If you prioritize a more compact design, lighter weight, and the ability to connect with other JBL speakers using JBL Connect+, the Charge 3 might be the better option. On the other hand, if you value a sturdier build, increased battery capacity, and improved Bluetooth connectivity, the Charge 4 is a worthy upgrade. Whichever you choose, rest assured that both speakers deliver a powerful audio experience that can elevate your portable sound game.

