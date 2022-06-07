Lifesaving Car Safety Technology Available Right Now

The estimated number of deaths by car accidents and accident-related costs has been quite alarming in recent years. With the increased population, the number of car owners has increased hence the need for better safety measures. The new technology is utilized to make the car, enhance safety, and reduce the risk of getting into an accident.

Blind-spot Monitoring System

Most recent cars are fitted with blind-spot monitors either on the rear bumper or side mirrors to alert the drivers from cars out of sight, reports CNet. This also helps warn drivers to avoid changing lanes when they detect another car approaching. This has enabled drivers to avoid unseen vehicles and to stay safe.

Adaptive Cruise Control

This system acts as a speed controller to prevent you from bumping into another car (more here). The adaptive cruise control lets you choose the speed you want to drive and also helps to warn you of the vehicle in front. It also slows down when it detects a car ahead through sensors and the cameras installed.

Driver Fatigue Alert System

It’s estimated that 20% of accidents are caused by driver fatigue. In 2019 alone, the U.S. saw 697 fatalities caused by car accidents as a result of drowsy driving, according to arashlaw.com. Drivers driving long distances or those going after a long day tend to find themselves asleep while driving, which causes accidents. To cub this, the manufacturers have fitted a fatigue alert system that alerts the drivers to enable them to take a break before resuming to drive.

Front and Real Alert

The front and real alert help keep safety, especially when coming out of a driveway. The system can monitor traffic ahead and at the back if you want to reverse using the cameras installed. Always use this feature on your car when driving out or in your driveways or roadside.

Self-directed Emerging Brakes

The autonomous emerging brakes are fitted in the car to help monitor the road ahead. When a vehicle is driving slower than yours, it will automatically reduce your car speed. It has sensors that reflect in the dashboard to warn you about the situation ahead.

Automatic High Beams

The automatic high beams use a camera sensor to help with the headlamp depending on the amount of right from an oncoming vehicle. Changing from deem headlights to high beams can delay and cause visibility problems, especially if you are a new driver.

Night Vision

The system uses an infrared camera to look for items that could be hidden from view, especially at night. This is an excellent technology for drivers mainly working at night. Using the system, you can sense the presence of pedestrians or animals from around 200 meters ahead, giving you a heads up to be careful.

Lane Keeping Assist

The lane-keeping assist helps you know when you are unintentionally leaving your lane. The system will bring you back to your lane if you don’t react using the sensors and camera. Depending on the manufacturer, some cars will vibrate the steering wheel to warn you, while others will use beeps. This way, you can maintain your lane and avoid crashing into other vehicles.

Conclusion

The above technology has helped reduce the number of accidents in cars. However, as a driver, you should pay attention to this signal that the system indicates to ensure safety.

Last Updated: