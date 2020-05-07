Microsoft is finally bringing its Surface range to South Africa

Forget Apple, Samsung, Dell and Huawei, because when it comes to the best range of tablet/hybrid devices that you need to get, the true answer is Microsoft and its Surface range of products. While hardware has not traditionally been Microsoft’s game, they have certainly learnt how to not just make high-quality hardware that looks pretty but they’ve been able to pack it with incredible specs and features that bring out the best in their software.

The biggest problem with Microsoft’s Surface range has been that they’ve never been officially available in South Africa. While you can certainly get them online and pay import fees for it at a massive expense, the lack of guaranteed support and maintenance just made it a purchase that was too risky to afford. All that is about to change though as Microsoft has finally announced that its Surface range is coming to South Africa. Forget the Xbox Series X, these are the Microsoft devices I’ve been waiting for.

In a recent post where the company showed off its impressive range of next-generation hardware that is available for pre-order, they dropped an important sentence in the last paragraph where they revealed that the new hardware will be coming to Mexico and South Africa later in the year. This post doesn’t include anything around the forthcoming Dual-screen devices in development, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Microsoft looks to launch those here soon after the US launch given that they could do well in our market.

The post also doesn’t mention exactly when it will be coming here (with that date likely to change depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds) or how much they’ll cost. Likely I won’t be able to afford any of these devices, but hey I can at least dream

We’ve reported on this new line-up of products before, which are now available for pre-order in the US, but just to whet your appetite and fill you with technolust, here are some videos of the new Surface 2-in-1’s and laptops:

Now that you are as excited for these gorgeous devices as I am

