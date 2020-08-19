Microsoft is finally ready to pull the plug on Internet Explorer

It might be one of the clunkiest web browsers ever made, but the sad reality is that to this day there are still many people making use of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer.

To be fair, Microsoft is probably just as frustrated by the number of people still using its old browser as you, as it has since moved on to much better things with its Edge browsers and the even better Chromium Edge, but they’re still stuck supporting the ancient program. That support will soon end, as Microsoft has officially announced that on August 17 2021, Internet Explorer 11 will no longer be supported for Microsoft’s online services like Office 365, OneDrive, Outlook, and more. Microsoft is also ending support for Internet Explorer 11 with the Microsoft Teams web app later this year, on November 30.

It is not just Internet Explorer that will eventually get the chop though, as the company is also planning to drop support for its existing legacy version of Microsoft Edge on March 9 next year.

The most recent update of Windows 10 includes the new Chromium Edge browser, which installs automatically and be uninstalled as Microsoft considers it to be an integral part of their operating system. Considering that more people use their computers for accessing web apps than they do for anything else, it makes sense for Microsoft to place so much emphasis on the browsing experience. It’s just a pity that it took them so long to finally move away from Internet Explorer.

