Microsoft’s Windows 10 May update is currently blocked on most machines

It’s perfectly normal for a company to have regular updates for their software. With a rapidly evolving tech landscape, security concerns, and expectations for new features on a regular basis, it’s become the norm. What is less normal is to release a new update and then stop your own users from accessing it. Especially when the new update has so many cool features relating to UI improvements and better Linux kernel integration.

This is exactly what is happening with Microsoft’s recent Windows 10 May update which the company made available last week. The update was released as expected, but several issues have prevented many from installing it, with their devices being placed in an incompatibility hold.

It appears that the update is reasonably buggy as there are reports of unexpected errors or reboots affecting some Surface devices. It’s not clear if the same issues are affecting other Windows machines as well, but with many machines not even able to access it, it’s inconsequential. Microsoft reports though that they have a list of ten issues they are currently investigating which will need to be resolved before the incompatibility hold can be lifted for many devices.

It is possible to force the update through Micorosft Update Assistant if you really want to get the latest update, but if the update is potentially buggy, I would refrain from that right now and rather wait for Microsoft to push it through once all the issues are fixed.

