New Chrome feature will allow you to group tabs

When it comes to multitasking, nothing seems to do it better than internet browsers. For some reason, when people surf the internet they can’t simply be devoted to just one thing, but will often jump around between their different tabs as they consume news, entertainment, research, work and perhaps a little bit of shopping on the side, all in the same session. And to ensure you don’t lose out where you are, they often will keep those tabs running for a long time too.

Despite how this is actually all just a drain on your memory and computing performance, especially if you are using Chrome, it can also make managing your many tabs quite a nightmare, especially if you’re searching your favourite gaming site that you shouldn’t be and need to quickly tab back to a work-related tab when your boss/wife walks past and can’t find said tab.

Google is planning to make that last part a little easier, as the company announced a new feature that will be coming to their browser which will allow users to group tabs together. The feature will allow a user to create a group right-clicking on a tab and assigning it a custom name and colour. All tabs assigned to the different groups can then be easily identified through those colours and then even be dragged and organised to be next to each other.

Google says it’s available in the latest Chrome Beta and will be rolling out more broadly to the desktop versions of Chrome next week. It’s a simple feature but one that will certainly improve the browsing experience and perhaps given them one exciting feature that Microsoft’s Chromium Edge browser doesn’t have.

