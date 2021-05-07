New leaks for the Zenfone 8 reveal Asus is continuing its iconic flip camera system

You’ve got to feel bad for smartphone manufacturers and their marketing departments. Before they get a chance to officially launch new products, they inevitably get leaked. New leaks (via 91Mobiles) have surfaced online for Asus next Zenfone ahead of what was supposed to be its official launch on May 12. And it looks like for 2021, that Asus will be resurrecting its flipping camera array, along with giving its new Zenfone 8 devices some decent spec updates from last year.

Asus may not be a big name in the mobile space, but they certainly have enough hardware clout across their PCs and laptops to justify being taken seriously. Ultimately the most standout feature is the Zenfone 8 Flip which comes with a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel macro lens which can be rotated around whichever way you want, allowing you to take full use of all three lenses even when in selfie mode. If you’re not a fan of the added bulk that comes with the Flip model though, you can still get a standard Zenfone that features only two rear lenses, swapping out the macro lens for an ultra-wide lens and dropping the telephoto lens, but then features a smaller selfie camera instead.

Full Specs & Renders of the ASUS Zenfone 8 & Zenfone 8 Flip, launching on May 12



Zenfone 8 is a compact smartphone with 5.92" screen size while th 8 Flip has a 6.67" AMOLED Display.



Both feature Snapdragon 888 & 64MP Main Camera.



As for the power driving these new devices, both devices come with a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM with the Flip model featuring 256GB of internal storage and a massive 5,000mAH battery with the standard model halving the storage and reducing the battery size to 4,000mAH. Both devices will also feature a 6.67 inch, 1080p OLED notchless display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the phones weighing about 230 grams.

As this is a leak, it’s likely that some details may not be accurate, plus we have no idea of exactly how much these devices will cost, though its likely they might not find their way to our country anyway. Expect Asus to either have all their thunder stolen and release exactly this next week or to surprise with a few other features that may not be featured in this leak.

