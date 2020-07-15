Home Technology Openserve is shutting down ADSL in many parts of the country

By Craig Risi
Posted on July 15, 2020
We live in a world where fast internet is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. Thankfully, for many parts of the country, this has been made possible with the mass rollout of fibre. Still, despite the increase in fibre availability, many people haven’t jumped at the opportunity to have faster, more reliable internet (this is, of course, excluding that large part of the population for whom this is not financially feasible).

To perhaps spur on this migration to fibre though, Openserve has sent a notification to all ISPs (which was picked up MyBroadband) that they will begin shutting down their ADSL services from September in suburbs where they have already rolled out a fibre infrastructure:

We will be upgrading all copper broadband services to fibre broadband services in areas where Openserve Fibre Connect (OFC) is already available. To this end, we will therefore also be discontinuing all existing DSL and Openserve Copper Connect (OCC) services in these areas. All DSL/OCC services earmarked for discontinuance are in the fibre footprint and may be successfully migrated to OFC.

The company has said that to aid in the rollout, they will be assisting ISPs in trying to migrate customers across from their older ADSL services to their fibre lines and that they will perform these migrations for free:

Openserve assures you of our intention to carry out our broadband network infrastructure upgrade with the least amount of disruption to your customers. We remain confident that the Openserve modernisation programme will benefit your business and your customers in the long run

Below is a list of all the affected areas which will see ADSL lines disconnected from 1st September 2020.  

Areas affected by ADSL cut-off
Eastern Cape
East LondonAbbotsford, Beacon Bay, Bonnie Doon, Bonnie Doon Vista, Bunkers Hill, Nahoon, Stirling, Vincent, Woodleigh
Port ElizabethAmsterdamhoek, Bluewater Bay, Bluewater Beach, Broadwood, Deal Party, Fairview, Glendinningvale, Greenacres, Greenbushes, Greenbushes Business Estate, Greenshields Park, Hallack Road, Heronwood Place, Humerail, Humewood, Linkside, Little Walmer Golf Estate, Longmeadow Residential Estate, Lovemore Heights, Lovemore Heights Estate, Lovemore Park, Mill Park, Millard Grange, Mount Croix, Mount Pleasant, Newton Park, Pari Park, Parsons Hill, Port Elizabeth, South End, Southend Southfork, Summerstrand, The River Club, Walmer, Walmer Heights, Westview Village.
UitenhageJanssensdal, Leyvale, Vanes Estate
Free State
BloemfonteinBayswater, Dan Pienaar, Heliconhoogte, Heuwelsig, Pentagon Park, Rayton, Universitas, Waverly, Wild Olive Estate.
WelkomJim Fouche Park.
Limpopo
PolokwaneBroadlands
GiyaneGiyani Unit Ba
Louis TrichardtLouis Trichardt
Mpumalanga
NelspruitDio Vista, Stonehenge, The Terrace, West Acres
North West Province
HartbeespoortEagles Landing, Hartbeestpoort, Meerhof, Pecanwood Golf Estate, The Islands Estate
BritsHarmonie, Kosmos, Schoemansville
RustenburgCashan
Northern Cape
KimberleyEl Toro Park, Herlear, Minerva Gardens, Monument Heights, Royldene, Roylglen
Gauteng
AlbertonBrackendowns, Brackenhurst, New Redruth, Raceview, Verwoerd Park
BedfordviewBedford Gardens, Bedford Park, Bedfordview, Essexwold, Oriel, Senderwood, St Andrews
BenoniBenoni, Kleinfontein 67ir, Morehill, Northmead, Rynfield, Vlakfontein
BoksburgByers Park, Libradene, Parkdene, Parkrand, Sunward Park
BrakpanDalpark, Dalview, Larrendale, Sonneveld, Sunair Park
CenturionBronberrik, Celtisdal, Clubview, Cornwall Hill, Die Hoewes, Eldo Meadows, Eldoraigne, Hennops Park, Heuweloord, Highlands, Highveld, Irene, Kloofzicht, Kosmosdal, Lyttelton, Monavoni, Raslouw Ah, Rooihuiskraal, Rua Vista, Simarlo, Tamara Parkvilla Rosa, Wierda Glen Estate, Wierda Park, Zwartkop
EdenvaleDowerglen, Dunvegan, Edenvale, Elma Park, Hurlyvale
JohannesburgBassonia, Berario, Birdhaven, Birnam, Blackheath, Braamfontein, Bruma, Craighall, Craighall Park, Crosby, Cyrildene, Dunkeld, Dunkeld West, East Town, Eldorado Park, Elton Hill, Fairland, Fairwood, Forest Town, Franklin Roosevelt Park, Glenhazelhawkins Estate, Highlands, Houghton Estate,
Kent View, Killarney,, Langlaagte North, Lenasia, Lenasia South, Linksfield, Linksfield, Linksfield Ridge, Melrose, Melrose Estate, Melrose North, Newlands, Northcliff, Norwood, Oaklands, Orange Grove, Parktown North, Parkwood, Percelia Estate, Richmond, Riviera, Rosebank, Rouxville, Saxonwold, Sydenham, The Gardens, Valeriedene, Waterval Estate, Waverley, West Cliff, Winston Ridge
MidrandMidstream Estate, Noordwyk, Saddlebrook Estate, Sagewood, Summerset, Vorna Valley, Witpoort 406JR
Mogale CityNoordheuwel, Pinehaven Country Estate, Quellerie Park
NigelSharon Park
PretoriaAlphen Park, Annlin, Ansaar Estate, Ashlea Gardens, Baileys Muckleneuk, Boardwalk, Boardwalk, Meander, Boardwalk Villas , Bronberg, Bronberg Estate, Brooklyn, Brummeria, Bryntirion, Christiaansville , Christoburg, Claudius , Constantia Park, De Beers, Doornpoort, East Lynne, Elandspoort, Elardus Park, Equestria, Erasmia, Erasmuskloof, Erasmusrand, Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Georgeville, Glen Lauriston, Groenkloof, Hazelwood, Hillcrest, La Montagne, Laudium, Lombardy Estate, Lukas Rand, Lydiana, Lynnrodene, Lynnwood, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood, Manor, Lynnwood Park, Lynnwood Ridge, Magalieskruin, Maroelana, Menlo Park, Menlyn, Meyers Park, Montana, Montana Park, Montana Tuine, Monument Park, Mooikloof Ridge, Moreleta, Park, Muckleneuk, Murrayfield, Navors, Newlands, Newmark Estate, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Olympus, Ponda Rosa, Pretoria Central, Pretorius Park, Rietvalleirand, Shere, Silver View Ridge, Silver Woods Country Estate, Silverton , Sinoville, Six Fountains, Sterrewag, The Willows, Val De Grace, Valhalla, Wapadrand, Waterkloof, Waterkloof Glen, Waterkloof Golf Estate, Waterkloof Heights, Waterkloof Park, Waterkloof Ridge, Waterkloof Valley Estate, Waterkloof Village, Willow Acres, Willow Glen, Wingate Golf Estate, Wingate Park, Wonderboom, Zambezi Country Estate
RandburgWindsor
SandtonIllowild, Witkoppen, Woodmead
KwaZulu-Natal
BallitoWillard Beach
DurbanGlenashley, Glenhills, Greyville, Grosvenor, Musgrave, Old Fort, Park Hill, Peter Road, Prospect Hall, Red Hill, Riverhorse Valley, Stamford Hill, Umgeni Business Park, Umgeni Park, Virginia, Wentworth, Windermere
EmpangeniGrantham Park, Kildare, Richem
GillittsWinston Park
HillcrestHillcrest (Camelot Estate), Hillcrest (Langford Estate), Hillcrest Park, Hilldene. Plantations
KingsburghPanorama Park
KloofKloof, Krantzkloof
Mount EdgecombeMount Edgecombe Estate, Mount Edgecombe North
PietermaritzburgPietermaritzburg Central, Town Bush Valley, Wembley
PinetownMahogany Ridge, Padfield Park, Paradise Valley, The Wolds, Westmead
Port ZimbaliZimbali Coastal Forest Estate
Salt RockSimbithi Eco Estate
Shelly BeachShelly Beach, Shelly Beach (Bay Hill)
StangerOcean View
UmbogintwiniUmbogintwini
Umhlanga RocksHawaan, La Lucia, Prestondale, Somerset Park, Sunningdale, Umhlanga, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga Rocks
WaterfallWaterfall
WestvilleGrayleigh, Rouken Glen, Westville, Woodside
Western Cape
AthloneRondebosch East, Rylands, Surrey Estate
BellvilleHoheizen, Loevenstein, Oude Westhof, Proteavallei, Selborne, Van Riebeeckshof, Vredelust Bellville, Welgedacht, Welgemoed
BergvlietSweet Valley
BloubergstrandSandown Estate
BrackenfellKaapsig, Klein Bron, Protea Heights, Sonkring, Vredekloof Heights
Cape TownCape Town, Gardens, Marina Residential, Oranjezicht, Tamboerskloof, Zonnebloem
ClaremontClaremont, Kenilworth
ConstantiaBel Ombre, Constantia, Constantia Heights, Constantia Vale, Fir Grove, Glen Alpine, Klaassenbosch, Nova Constantia, Orchid Close Estate, Sillery, Silverhurst, Strawberry Hill
DarlingGrotto Bay
Diep RiverDiep River
DurbanvilleAlbury Place Pinehurst, Aurora, Country Places, Donkervliet Pinehurst, Driebergen Pinehurst, Durbanvale, Durbanville, Durbanville Hills, Durbanville Meadows, Eersdal Heights(Vygeboord), Goedemoed, Longwood Pinehurst, Oakwood Pinehurst, Olive Close Pinehurst, Pinehurst, Sonstraal, Sonstraal Heights, Summerwood Pinehurst, The Crest, Valmary Park, Vierlanden, Vygeboom, Welgevonden, Wellway Park
FaureKelderhof Country Village
Fish HoekClovelly, Fish Hoek
FranschhoekFranschhoek, Le Ferme Chantelle
GeorgeEarls Court Lifestyle Estate, Earls Court The Village, Glen Heath, Glenwood, Golf Park, Groenkloof, Retirement Vill., Heather Heights, Heather Park, Heatherlands, Homewood Village, Kingswood Golf, Estate, Kingswood Hamlet, Kraaibosch 195farm, Kraaibosch Country Estate, Kraaibosch Manor
GoodwoodThornton
Gordons BayAntilles Cayman Beach, Gordons Bay, Harbour Island
Grassy ParkZeekoevlei
GuguletuGuguletu
Hanover ParkMountview, Penlyn Estate
HermanusHermanus
Hout BayHanging Meadows, Hout Bay, Kenrock Country Estate, Klein Leeukop Private Estate, Mount Rhodes
KnysnaFisher Haven, Forest Gardens Estate, Heuwelkruin, Highlands Estate, Hunters Estate, Hunters Home, Hunters Village, Knysna, Knysna Heights, Leisure Isle, Paradise, Rexford, The Heads, Westhill
KuilsrivierDeo Gracia, Haasendal, Jacarandas, Klein Zevenwacht Estate, Zevendal, Zevenwacht Country Estate, Zevenzicht Estate
LangebaanBlue Lagoon, Calypso Beach, Langebaan Country Estate
LlandudnoLlandudno
Meadow RidgeMeadow Ridge
MelkbosstrandAtlantic Beach Golf Estate
MilnertonCentury City, Royal Ascot, Royal Ascot (Arena North), Royal Ascot (Coral Grove), Royal Ascot (The Stableyard), Sunset Beach, Sunset Village
Mossel BayFijnbosch Park, Mossel Bay Golf Estate
MuizenbergLakeside
NoordhoekChapmans Bay Estate, Noordhoek, San Michele
Onrus RiverHemel En Aarde Estate
PaarlPaarl, Suider Paarl, Val De Vie Estate, Vrykyk
ParowPbaronetcy, Kleinbosch, Kleinmeer Lifestyle Village, La Provence, Leopard Rock Estate, Parow Industrial
Plattekloof, Welgelegen
PinelandsPinelands, Pinewood Village
RobertsonRobertson
RondeboschMowbray, Rondebosch
Sea PointBantry Bay, Fresnaye, Mouille Point, Sea Point
Somerset WestBelaire Winelands Estate, Blue Crane Estate, Briza, Brookside Village, Fraaigelegen, Golden Acre, Golden Acre (Albourne Estate), Golden Hill, Hageland, Helderrand, Heldervue, Helena Heights, Illaire, Jonkers Hoogte, Kalamunda, La Concorde, La Sandra, Land En Zeezicht, Monte Sereno, Olijven Hof Estate, Parel Valley, Rome Glen, Silver Fox Estate, Somerset Heights, Somerset Ridge, Somerset West, Spanish Farm, Steynsrust, The Links, Van Der Stel, Vredenberg Estate, Westridge, Zandberg
StellenboschNietgegund 516farm, Stellenbosch
SunnydaleAke Michelle, Stonehaven Estate, Sun Valley
Table ViewAtlas Gardens, Flamingovlei, Parklands, Table View, Wentworth Village
TokaiNieuwe Steenberg, Steenberg Golf Estate, Tokai
WildernessWilderness East, Wilderness Garden Estate
WorcesterPaglande, Worcester
WynbergBishopscourt, Plumstead, Wynberg

This move perhaps shouldn’t be too surprising as it does cost extra for the company to maintain both an ADSL and Fibre backbone. And with all the money they’ve invested trying to ramp up fibre rollout to many areas, it only makes sense for them to try and move more people onto these Fibre services now. From a price perspective, Fibre is certainly worth it and so if you haven’t made the move yet, then perhaps this is the push you need

Last Updated: July 15, 2020

