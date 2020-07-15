Openserve is shutting down ADSL in many parts of the country

We live in a world where fast internet is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. Thankfully, for many parts of the country, this has been made possible with the mass rollout of fibre. Still, despite the increase in fibre availability, many people haven’t jumped at the opportunity to have faster, more reliable internet (this is, of course, excluding that large part of the population for whom this is not financially feasible).

To perhaps spur on this migration to fibre though, Openserve has sent a notification to all ISPs (which was picked up MyBroadband) that they will begin shutting down their ADSL services from September in suburbs where they have already rolled out a fibre infrastructure:

We will be upgrading all copper broadband services to fibre broadband services in areas where Openserve Fibre Connect (OFC) is already available. To this end, we will therefore also be discontinuing all existing DSL and Openserve Copper Connect (OCC) services in these areas. All DSL/OCC services earmarked for discontinuance are in the fibre footprint and may be successfully migrated to OFC.

The company has said that to aid in the rollout, they will be assisting ISPs in trying to migrate customers across from their older ADSL services to their fibre lines and that they will perform these migrations for free:

Openserve assures you of our intention to carry out our broadband network infrastructure upgrade with the least amount of disruption to your customers. We remain confident that the Openserve modernisation programme will benefit your business and your customers in the long run

Below is a list of all the affected areas which will see ADSL lines disconnected from 1st September 2020.

Areas affected by ADSL cut-off Eastern Cape East London Abbotsford, Beacon Bay, Bonnie Doon, Bonnie Doon Vista, Bunkers Hill, Nahoon, Stirling, Vincent, Woodleigh Port Elizabeth Amsterdamhoek, Bluewater Bay, Bluewater Beach, Broadwood, Deal Party, Fairview, Glendinningvale, Greenacres, Greenbushes, Greenbushes Business Estate, Greenshields Park, Hallack Road, Heronwood Place, Humerail, Humewood, Linkside, Little Walmer Golf Estate, Longmeadow Residential Estate, Lovemore Heights, Lovemore Heights Estate, Lovemore Park, Mill Park, Millard Grange, Mount Croix, Mount Pleasant, Newton Park, Pari Park, Parsons Hill, Port Elizabeth, South End, Southend Southfork, Summerstrand, The River Club, Walmer, Walmer Heights, Westview Village. Uitenhage Janssensdal, Leyvale, Vanes Estate Free State Bloemfontein Bayswater, Dan Pienaar, Heliconhoogte, Heuwelsig, Pentagon Park, Rayton, Universitas, Waverly, Wild Olive Estate. Welkom Jim Fouche Park. Limpopo Polokwane Broadlands Giyane Giyani Unit Ba Louis Trichardt Louis Trichardt Mpumalanga Nelspruit Dio Vista, Stonehenge, The Terrace, West Acres North West Province Hartbeespoort Eagles Landing, Hartbeestpoort, Meerhof, Pecanwood Golf Estate, The Islands Estate Brits Harmonie, Kosmos, Schoemansville Rustenburg Cashan Northern Cape Kimberley El Toro Park, Herlear, Minerva Gardens, Monument Heights, Royldene, Roylglen Gauteng Alberton Brackendowns, Brackenhurst, New Redruth, Raceview, Verwoerd Park Bedfordview Bedford Gardens, Bedford Park, Bedfordview, Essexwold, Oriel, Senderwood, St Andrews Benoni Benoni, Kleinfontein 67ir, Morehill, Northmead, Rynfield, Vlakfontein Boksburg Byers Park, Libradene, Parkdene, Parkrand, Sunward Park Brakpan Dalpark, Dalview, Larrendale, Sonneveld, Sunair Park Centurion Bronberrik, Celtisdal, Clubview, Cornwall Hill, Die Hoewes, Eldo Meadows, Eldoraigne, Hennops Park, Heuweloord, Highlands, Highveld, Irene, Kloofzicht, Kosmosdal, Lyttelton, Monavoni, Raslouw Ah, Rooihuiskraal, Rua Vista, Simarlo, Tamara Parkvilla Rosa, Wierda Glen Estate, Wierda Park, Zwartkop Edenvale Dowerglen, Dunvegan, Edenvale, Elma Park, Hurlyvale Johannesburg Bassonia, Berario, Birdhaven, Birnam, Blackheath, Braamfontein, Bruma, Craighall, Craighall Park, Crosby, Cyrildene, Dunkeld, Dunkeld West, East Town, Eldorado Park, Elton Hill, Fairland, Fairwood, Forest Town, Franklin Roosevelt Park, Glenhazelhawkins Estate, Highlands, Houghton Estate,

Kent View, Killarney,, Langlaagte North, Lenasia, Lenasia South, Linksfield, Linksfield, Linksfield Ridge, Melrose, Melrose Estate, Melrose North, Newlands, Northcliff, Norwood, Oaklands, Orange Grove, Parktown North, Parkwood, Percelia Estate, Richmond, Riviera, Rosebank, Rouxville, Saxonwold, Sydenham, The Gardens, Valeriedene, Waterval Estate, Waverley, West Cliff, Winston Ridge Midrand Midstream Estate, Noordwyk, Saddlebrook Estate, Sagewood, Summerset, Vorna Valley, Witpoort 406JR Mogale City Noordheuwel, Pinehaven Country Estate, Quellerie Park Nigel Sharon Park Pretoria Alphen Park, Annlin, Ansaar Estate, Ashlea Gardens, Baileys Muckleneuk, Boardwalk, Boardwalk, Meander, Boardwalk Villas , Bronberg, Bronberg Estate, Brooklyn, Brummeria, Bryntirion, Christiaansville , Christoburg, Claudius , Constantia Park, De Beers, Doornpoort, East Lynne, Elandspoort, Elardus Park, Equestria, Erasmia, Erasmuskloof, Erasmusrand, Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Georgeville, Glen Lauriston, Groenkloof, Hazelwood, Hillcrest, La Montagne, Laudium, Lombardy Estate, Lukas Rand, Lydiana, Lynnrodene, Lynnwood, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood, Manor, Lynnwood Park, Lynnwood Ridge, Magalieskruin, Maroelana, Menlo Park, Menlyn, Meyers Park, Montana, Montana Park, Montana Tuine, Monument Park, Mooikloof Ridge, Moreleta, Park, Muckleneuk, Murrayfield, Navors, Newlands, Newmark Estate, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Olympus, Ponda Rosa, Pretoria Central, Pretorius Park, Rietvalleirand, Shere, Silver View Ridge, Silver Woods Country Estate, Silverton , Sinoville, Six Fountains, Sterrewag, The Willows, Val De Grace, Valhalla, Wapadrand, Waterkloof, Waterkloof Glen, Waterkloof Golf Estate, Waterkloof Heights, Waterkloof Park, Waterkloof Ridge, Waterkloof Valley Estate, Waterkloof Village, Willow Acres, Willow Glen, Wingate Golf Estate, Wingate Park, Wonderboom, Zambezi Country Estate Randburg Windsor Sandton Illowild, Witkoppen, Woodmead KwaZulu-Natal Ballito Willard Beach Durban Glenashley, Glenhills, Greyville, Grosvenor, Musgrave, Old Fort, Park Hill, Peter Road, Prospect Hall, Red Hill, Riverhorse Valley, Stamford Hill, Umgeni Business Park, Umgeni Park, Virginia, Wentworth, Windermere Empangeni Grantham Park, Kildare, Richem Gillitts Winston Park Hillcrest Hillcrest (Camelot Estate), Hillcrest (Langford Estate), Hillcrest Park, Hilldene. Plantations Kingsburgh Panorama Park Kloof Kloof, Krantzkloof Mount Edgecombe Mount Edgecombe Estate, Mount Edgecombe North Pietermaritzburg Pietermaritzburg Central, Town Bush Valley, Wembley Pinetown Mahogany Ridge, Padfield Park, Paradise Valley, The Wolds, Westmead Port Zimbali Zimbali Coastal Forest Estate Salt Rock Simbithi Eco Estate Shelly Beach Shelly Beach, Shelly Beach (Bay Hill) Stanger Ocean View Umbogintwini Umbogintwini Umhlanga Rocks Hawaan, La Lucia, Prestondale, Somerset Park, Sunningdale, Umhlanga, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga Rocks Waterfall Waterfall Westville Grayleigh, Rouken Glen, Westville, Woodside Western Cape Athlone Rondebosch East, Rylands, Surrey Estate Bellville Hoheizen, Loevenstein, Oude Westhof, Proteavallei, Selborne, Van Riebeeckshof, Vredelust Bellville, Welgedacht, Welgemoed Bergvliet Sweet Valley Bloubergstrand Sandown Estate Brackenfell Kaapsig, Klein Bron, Protea Heights, Sonkring, Vredekloof Heights Cape Town Cape Town, Gardens, Marina Residential, Oranjezicht, Tamboerskloof, Zonnebloem Claremont Claremont, Kenilworth Constantia Bel Ombre, Constantia, Constantia Heights, Constantia Vale, Fir Grove, Glen Alpine, Klaassenbosch, Nova Constantia, Orchid Close Estate, Sillery, Silverhurst, Strawberry Hill Darling Grotto Bay Diep River Diep River Durbanville Albury Place Pinehurst, Aurora, Country Places, Donkervliet Pinehurst, Driebergen Pinehurst, Durbanvale, Durbanville, Durbanville Hills, Durbanville Meadows, Eersdal Heights(Vygeboord), Goedemoed, Longwood Pinehurst, Oakwood Pinehurst, Olive Close Pinehurst, Pinehurst, Sonstraal, Sonstraal Heights, Summerwood Pinehurst, The Crest, Valmary Park, Vierlanden, Vygeboom, Welgevonden, Wellway Park Faure Kelderhof Country Village Fish Hoek Clovelly, Fish Hoek Franschhoek Franschhoek, Le Ferme Chantelle George Earls Court Lifestyle Estate, Earls Court The Village, Glen Heath, Glenwood, Golf Park, Groenkloof, Retirement Vill., Heather Heights, Heather Park, Heatherlands, Homewood Village, Kingswood Golf, Estate, Kingswood Hamlet, Kraaibosch 195farm, Kraaibosch Country Estate, Kraaibosch Manor Goodwood Thornton Gordons Bay Antilles Cayman Beach, Gordons Bay, Harbour Island Grassy Park Zeekoevlei Guguletu Guguletu Hanover Park Mountview, Penlyn Estate Hermanus Hermanus Hout Bay Hanging Meadows, Hout Bay, Kenrock Country Estate, Klein Leeukop Private Estate, Mount Rhodes Knysna Fisher Haven, Forest Gardens Estate, Heuwelkruin, Highlands Estate, Hunters Estate, Hunters Home, Hunters Village, Knysna, Knysna Heights, Leisure Isle, Paradise, Rexford, The Heads, Westhill Kuilsrivier Deo Gracia, Haasendal, Jacarandas, Klein Zevenwacht Estate, Zevendal, Zevenwacht Country Estate, Zevenzicht Estate Langebaan Blue Lagoon, Calypso Beach, Langebaan Country Estate Llandudno Llandudno Meadow Ridge Meadow Ridge Melkbosstrand Atlantic Beach Golf Estate Milnerton Century City, Royal Ascot, Royal Ascot (Arena North), Royal Ascot (Coral Grove), Royal Ascot (The Stableyard), Sunset Beach, Sunset Village Mossel Bay Fijnbosch Park, Mossel Bay Golf Estate Muizenberg Lakeside Noordhoek Chapmans Bay Estate, Noordhoek, San Michele Onrus River Hemel En Aarde Estate Paarl Paarl, Suider Paarl, Val De Vie Estate, Vrykyk Parow Pbaronetcy, Kleinbosch, Kleinmeer Lifestyle Village, La Provence, Leopard Rock Estate, Parow Industrial

Plattekloof, Welgelegen Pinelands Pinelands, Pinewood Village Robertson Robertson Rondebosch Mowbray, Rondebosch Sea Point Bantry Bay, Fresnaye, Mouille Point, Sea Point Somerset West Belaire Winelands Estate, Blue Crane Estate, Briza, Brookside Village, Fraaigelegen, Golden Acre, Golden Acre (Albourne Estate), Golden Hill, Hageland, Helderrand, Heldervue, Helena Heights, Illaire, Jonkers Hoogte, Kalamunda, La Concorde, La Sandra, Land En Zeezicht, Monte Sereno, Olijven Hof Estate, Parel Valley, Rome Glen, Silver Fox Estate, Somerset Heights, Somerset Ridge, Somerset West, Spanish Farm, Steynsrust, The Links, Van Der Stel, Vredenberg Estate, Westridge, Zandberg Stellenbosch Nietgegund 516farm, Stellenbosch Sunnydale Ake Michelle, Stonehaven Estate, Sun Valley Table View Atlas Gardens, Flamingovlei, Parklands, Table View, Wentworth Village Tokai Nieuwe Steenberg, Steenberg Golf Estate, Tokai Wilderness Wilderness East, Wilderness Garden Estate Worcester Paglande, Worcester Wynberg Bishopscourt, Plumstead, Wynberg

This move perhaps shouldn’t be too surprising as it does cost extra for the company to maintain both an ADSL and Fibre backbone. And with all the money they’ve invested trying to ramp up fibre rollout to many areas, it only makes sense for them to try and move more people onto these Fibre services now. From a price perspective, Fibre is certainly worth it and so if you haven’t made the move yet, then perhaps this is the push you need

