Openserve is shutting down ADSL in many parts of the country

We live in a world where fast internet is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. Thankfully, for many parts of the country, this has been made possible with the mass rollout of fibre. Still, despite the increase in fibre availability, many people haven’t jumped at the opportunity to have faster, more reliable internet (this is, of course, excluding that large part of the population for whom this is not financially feasible).
To perhaps spur on this migration to fibre though, Openserve has sent a notification to all ISPs (which was picked up MyBroadband) that they will begin shutting down their ADSL services from September in suburbs where they have already rolled out a fibre infrastructure:
We will be upgrading all copper broadband services to fibre broadband services in areas where Openserve Fibre Connect (OFC) is already available. To this end, we will therefore also be discontinuing all existing DSL and Openserve Copper Connect (OCC) services in these areas. All DSL/OCC services earmarked for discontinuance are in the fibre footprint and may be successfully migrated to OFC.
The company has said that to aid in the rollout, they will be assisting ISPs in trying to migrate customers across from their older ADSL services to their fibre lines and that they will perform these migrations for free:
Openserve assures you of our intention to carry out our broadband network infrastructure upgrade with the least amount of disruption to your customers. We remain confident that the Openserve modernisation programme will benefit your business and your customers in the long run
Below is a list of all the affected areas which will see ADSL lines disconnected from 1st September 2020.
|Areas affected by ADSL cut-off
|Eastern Cape
|East London
|Abbotsford, Beacon Bay, Bonnie Doon, Bonnie Doon Vista, Bunkers Hill, Nahoon, Stirling, Vincent, Woodleigh
|Port Elizabeth
|Amsterdamhoek, Bluewater Bay, Bluewater Beach, Broadwood, Deal Party, Fairview, Glendinningvale, Greenacres, Greenbushes, Greenbushes Business Estate, Greenshields Park, Hallack Road, Heronwood Place, Humerail, Humewood, Linkside, Little Walmer Golf Estate, Longmeadow Residential Estate, Lovemore Heights, Lovemore Heights Estate, Lovemore Park, Mill Park, Millard Grange, Mount Croix, Mount Pleasant, Newton Park, Pari Park, Parsons Hill, Port Elizabeth, South End, Southend Southfork, Summerstrand, The River Club, Walmer, Walmer Heights, Westview Village.
|Uitenhage
|Janssensdal, Leyvale, Vanes Estate
|Free State
|Bloemfontein
|Bayswater, Dan Pienaar, Heliconhoogte, Heuwelsig, Pentagon Park, Rayton, Universitas, Waverly, Wild Olive Estate.
|Welkom
|Jim Fouche Park.
|Limpopo
|Polokwane
|Broadlands
|Giyane
|Giyani Unit Ba
|Louis Trichardt
|Louis Trichardt
|Mpumalanga
|Nelspruit
|Dio Vista, Stonehenge, The Terrace, West Acres
|North West Province
|Hartbeespoort
|Eagles Landing, Hartbeestpoort, Meerhof, Pecanwood Golf Estate, The Islands Estate
|Brits
|Harmonie, Kosmos, Schoemansville
|Rustenburg
|Cashan
|Northern Cape
|Kimberley
|El Toro Park, Herlear, Minerva Gardens, Monument Heights, Royldene, Roylglen
|Gauteng
|Alberton
|Brackendowns, Brackenhurst, New Redruth, Raceview, Verwoerd Park
|Bedfordview
|Bedford Gardens, Bedford Park, Bedfordview, Essexwold, Oriel, Senderwood, St Andrews
|Benoni
|Benoni, Kleinfontein 67ir, Morehill, Northmead, Rynfield, Vlakfontein
|Boksburg
|Byers Park, Libradene, Parkdene, Parkrand, Sunward Park
|Brakpan
|Dalpark, Dalview, Larrendale, Sonneveld, Sunair Park
|Centurion
|Bronberrik, Celtisdal, Clubview, Cornwall Hill, Die Hoewes, Eldo Meadows, Eldoraigne, Hennops Park, Heuweloord, Highlands, Highveld, Irene, Kloofzicht, Kosmosdal, Lyttelton, Monavoni, Raslouw Ah, Rooihuiskraal, Rua Vista, Simarlo, Tamara Parkvilla Rosa, Wierda Glen Estate, Wierda Park, Zwartkop
|Edenvale
|Dowerglen, Dunvegan, Edenvale, Elma Park, Hurlyvale
|Johannesburg
|Bassonia, Berario, Birdhaven, Birnam, Blackheath, Braamfontein, Bruma, Craighall, Craighall Park, Crosby, Cyrildene, Dunkeld, Dunkeld West, East Town, Eldorado Park, Elton Hill, Fairland, Fairwood, Forest Town, Franklin Roosevelt Park, Glenhazelhawkins Estate, Highlands, Houghton Estate,
Kent View, Killarney,, Langlaagte North, Lenasia, Lenasia South, Linksfield, Linksfield, Linksfield Ridge, Melrose, Melrose Estate, Melrose North, Newlands, Northcliff, Norwood, Oaklands, Orange Grove, Parktown North, Parkwood, Percelia Estate, Richmond, Riviera, Rosebank, Rouxville, Saxonwold, Sydenham, The Gardens, Valeriedene, Waterval Estate, Waverley, West Cliff, Winston Ridge
|Midrand
|Midstream Estate, Noordwyk, Saddlebrook Estate, Sagewood, Summerset, Vorna Valley, Witpoort 406JR
|Mogale City
|Noordheuwel, Pinehaven Country Estate, Quellerie Park
|Nigel
|Sharon Park
|Pretoria
|Alphen Park, Annlin, Ansaar Estate, Ashlea Gardens, Baileys Muckleneuk, Boardwalk, Boardwalk, Meander, Boardwalk Villas , Bronberg, Bronberg Estate, Brooklyn, Brummeria, Bryntirion, Christiaansville , Christoburg, Claudius , Constantia Park, De Beers, Doornpoort, East Lynne, Elandspoort, Elardus Park, Equestria, Erasmia, Erasmuskloof, Erasmusrand, Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Georgeville, Glen Lauriston, Groenkloof, Hazelwood, Hillcrest, La Montagne, Laudium, Lombardy Estate, Lukas Rand, Lydiana, Lynnrodene, Lynnwood, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood, Manor, Lynnwood Park, Lynnwood Ridge, Magalieskruin, Maroelana, Menlo Park, Menlyn, Meyers Park, Montana, Montana Park, Montana Tuine, Monument Park, Mooikloof Ridge, Moreleta, Park, Muckleneuk, Murrayfield, Navors, Newlands, Newmark Estate, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Olympus, Ponda Rosa, Pretoria Central, Pretorius Park, Rietvalleirand, Shere, Silver View Ridge, Silver Woods Country Estate, Silverton , Sinoville, Six Fountains, Sterrewag, The Willows, Val De Grace, Valhalla, Wapadrand, Waterkloof, Waterkloof Glen, Waterkloof Golf Estate, Waterkloof Heights, Waterkloof Park, Waterkloof Ridge, Waterkloof Valley Estate, Waterkloof Village, Willow Acres, Willow Glen, Wingate Golf Estate, Wingate Park, Wonderboom, Zambezi Country Estate
|Randburg
|Windsor
|Sandton
|Illowild, Witkoppen, Woodmead
|KwaZulu-Natal
|Ballito
|Willard Beach
|Durban
|Glenashley, Glenhills, Greyville, Grosvenor, Musgrave, Old Fort, Park Hill, Peter Road, Prospect Hall, Red Hill, Riverhorse Valley, Stamford Hill, Umgeni Business Park, Umgeni Park, Virginia, Wentworth, Windermere
|Empangeni
|Grantham Park, Kildare, Richem
|Gillitts
|Winston Park
|Hillcrest
|Hillcrest (Camelot Estate), Hillcrest (Langford Estate), Hillcrest Park, Hilldene. Plantations
|Kingsburgh
|Panorama Park
|Kloof
|Kloof, Krantzkloof
|Mount Edgecombe
|Mount Edgecombe Estate, Mount Edgecombe North
|Pietermaritzburg
|Pietermaritzburg Central, Town Bush Valley, Wembley
|Pinetown
|Mahogany Ridge, Padfield Park, Paradise Valley, The Wolds, Westmead
|Port Zimbali
|Zimbali Coastal Forest Estate
|Salt Rock
|Simbithi Eco Estate
|Shelly Beach
|Shelly Beach, Shelly Beach (Bay Hill)
|Stanger
|Ocean View
|Umbogintwini
|Umbogintwini
|Umhlanga Rocks
|Hawaan, La Lucia, Prestondale, Somerset Park, Sunningdale, Umhlanga, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga Rocks
|Waterfall
|Waterfall
|Westville
|Grayleigh, Rouken Glen, Westville, Woodside
|Western Cape
|Athlone
|Rondebosch East, Rylands, Surrey Estate
|Bellville
|Hoheizen, Loevenstein, Oude Westhof, Proteavallei, Selborne, Van Riebeeckshof, Vredelust Bellville, Welgedacht, Welgemoed
|Bergvliet
|Sweet Valley
|Bloubergstrand
|Sandown Estate
|Brackenfell
|Kaapsig, Klein Bron, Protea Heights, Sonkring, Vredekloof Heights
|Cape Town
|Cape Town, Gardens, Marina Residential, Oranjezicht, Tamboerskloof, Zonnebloem
|Claremont
|Claremont, Kenilworth
|Constantia
|Bel Ombre, Constantia, Constantia Heights, Constantia Vale, Fir Grove, Glen Alpine, Klaassenbosch, Nova Constantia, Orchid Close Estate, Sillery, Silverhurst, Strawberry Hill
|Darling
|Grotto Bay
|Diep River
|Diep River
|Durbanville
|Albury Place Pinehurst, Aurora, Country Places, Donkervliet Pinehurst, Driebergen Pinehurst, Durbanvale, Durbanville, Durbanville Hills, Durbanville Meadows, Eersdal Heights(Vygeboord), Goedemoed, Longwood Pinehurst, Oakwood Pinehurst, Olive Close Pinehurst, Pinehurst, Sonstraal, Sonstraal Heights, Summerwood Pinehurst, The Crest, Valmary Park, Vierlanden, Vygeboom, Welgevonden, Wellway Park
|Faure
|Kelderhof Country Village
|Fish Hoek
|Clovelly, Fish Hoek
|Franschhoek
|Franschhoek, Le Ferme Chantelle
|George
|Earls Court Lifestyle Estate, Earls Court The Village, Glen Heath, Glenwood, Golf Park, Groenkloof, Retirement Vill., Heather Heights, Heather Park, Heatherlands, Homewood Village, Kingswood Golf, Estate, Kingswood Hamlet, Kraaibosch 195farm, Kraaibosch Country Estate, Kraaibosch Manor
|Goodwood
|Thornton
|Gordons Bay
|Antilles Cayman Beach, Gordons Bay, Harbour Island
|Grassy Park
|Zeekoevlei
|Guguletu
|Guguletu
|Hanover Park
|Mountview, Penlyn Estate
|Hermanus
|Hermanus
|Hout Bay
|Hanging Meadows, Hout Bay, Kenrock Country Estate, Klein Leeukop Private Estate, Mount Rhodes
|Knysna
|Fisher Haven, Forest Gardens Estate, Heuwelkruin, Highlands Estate, Hunters Estate, Hunters Home, Hunters Village, Knysna, Knysna Heights, Leisure Isle, Paradise, Rexford, The Heads, Westhill
|Kuilsrivier
|Deo Gracia, Haasendal, Jacarandas, Klein Zevenwacht Estate, Zevendal, Zevenwacht Country Estate, Zevenzicht Estate
|Langebaan
|Blue Lagoon, Calypso Beach, Langebaan Country Estate
|Llandudno
|Llandudno
|Meadow Ridge
|Meadow Ridge
|Melkbosstrand
|Atlantic Beach Golf Estate
|Milnerton
|Century City, Royal Ascot, Royal Ascot (Arena North), Royal Ascot (Coral Grove), Royal Ascot (The Stableyard), Sunset Beach, Sunset Village
|Mossel Bay
|Fijnbosch Park, Mossel Bay Golf Estate
|Muizenberg
|Lakeside
|Noordhoek
|Chapmans Bay Estate, Noordhoek, San Michele
|Onrus River
|Hemel En Aarde Estate
|Paarl
|Paarl, Suider Paarl, Val De Vie Estate, Vrykyk
|Parow
|Pbaronetcy, Kleinbosch, Kleinmeer Lifestyle Village, La Provence, Leopard Rock Estate, Parow Industrial
Plattekloof, Welgelegen
|Pinelands
|Pinelands, Pinewood Village
|Robertson
|Robertson
|Rondebosch
|Mowbray, Rondebosch
|Sea Point
|Bantry Bay, Fresnaye, Mouille Point, Sea Point
|Somerset West
|Belaire Winelands Estate, Blue Crane Estate, Briza, Brookside Village, Fraaigelegen, Golden Acre, Golden Acre (Albourne Estate), Golden Hill, Hageland, Helderrand, Heldervue, Helena Heights, Illaire, Jonkers Hoogte, Kalamunda, La Concorde, La Sandra, Land En Zeezicht, Monte Sereno, Olijven Hof Estate, Parel Valley, Rome Glen, Silver Fox Estate, Somerset Heights, Somerset Ridge, Somerset West, Spanish Farm, Steynsrust, The Links, Van Der Stel, Vredenberg Estate, Westridge, Zandberg
|Stellenbosch
|Nietgegund 516farm, Stellenbosch
|Sunnydale
|Ake Michelle, Stonehaven Estate, Sun Valley
|Table View
|Atlas Gardens, Flamingovlei, Parklands, Table View, Wentworth Village
|Tokai
|Nieuwe Steenberg, Steenberg Golf Estate, Tokai
|Wilderness
|Wilderness East, Wilderness Garden Estate
|Worcester
|Paglande, Worcester
|Wynberg
|Bishopscourt, Plumstead, Wynberg
This move perhaps shouldn’t be too surprising as it does cost extra for the company to maintain both an ADSL and Fibre backbone. And with all the money they’ve invested trying to ramp up fibre rollout to many areas, it only makes sense for them to try and move more people onto these Fibre services now. From a price perspective, Fibre is certainly worth it and so if you haven’t made the move yet, then perhaps this is the push you need
Last Updated: July 15, 2020