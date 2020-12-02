Qualcomm announces the AI-enhanced Snapdragon 888

Looking to buy a new top-of-the-range mobile device next year? Then there is a good chance it may be powered by the Snapdragon 888, which Qualcomm just announced at its Snapdragon Tech Summit.

With devices and networks moving to 5G, it should come as no surprise that this technology is at the core of the new chip. It features a fully integrated 5G modem (the Qualcomm X60 modem) directly on the processor. The new processor also jumps to 5nm to allow it to pack more processing power into a small space, while also reducing the power required to use it, something which is always important for mobile devices.

The company didn’t reveal the full details on the specs of the chipset or exactly how much power it will be offering, but the company did reveal that it will also include a redesigned AI engine that will run on a new hexagon processor. This will allow the processor to better take advantage of machine learning algorithms and allow devices to be more capable of making certain decisions in the future. The new chipset will also reportedly include the ability to shoot 120 photos per second at 12-megapixel resolution – which is 35 percent faster than the previous high-end Snapdragon 865 processor.

It’s difficult to judge a chip based on specs and looks alone, but hopefully, it means that when the new mobile phones come out next year that we will see some decent jumps in performance to warrant the insane price-tags that come with them.

Last Updated: