Quick PC news–Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML120 and 240L V2 RGB will launch locally in August

Heads up! If you’ve been looking for some new kit to keep your PC cooler than David Bowie during his arctic trip, then good news! Cooler Master has announced that their MasterLiquid ML120/240L V2 range will be arriving soon in South Africa. August, to be exact! I’ve dropped the press release below, because it’s Friday, Borderlands 3’s new expansion is calling me and I have a hot cup of tea brewing. Stay cool!

Featuring a newly designed dual-chamber pump and the newest iteration of the SickleFlow 120 RGB individual fans, the MasterLiquid ML120/240L V2 introduces a new generation of cooling solutions.

3rd Generation Dual Chamber Pump & Enlarged Radiator Design

The MasterLiquid ML120/240L V2 includes a newly designed dual-chamber pump and overall enlarged radiator surface area that improves overall heat dissipation, airflow, and liquid cooling efficiency.

Updated Sickleflow 120 RGB

The MasterLiquid ML120/240L V2 features the latest SickleFlow 120 RGB fan, equipped with a refreshed exterior design and Air Balance 2.0 fan blades to improve overall performance and airflow as well as enhanced lighting effects.

Reinforced Protection

Upgrade EPDM rubber used in the pump that has industrial properties with higher temperature and pressure thresholds to prevent all phases of thermal solution emissions.

