Snapchat and Twitter are teaming up

Facebook might be an almighty behemoth in the world of social media, provided that its party doesn’t get ruined by either the US government or the rise of TikTok, but that doesn’t mean that some of the other big players in the space can’t still find other ways to grow.

Snapchat and Twitter have decided to team up and have announced a plan to embed tweets into Snapchat or a snap story by selecting a share button which will now be seen when browsing the app on a smartphone. The new feature has been rolled out to all iOS devices, with Snapchat expecting to update on Android devices in the near future.

It’s a simple feature, but one that is expected to help promote the usage of both apps and hopefully allow content creators and influencers to get more ad-friendly exposure across the different platforms. Something which markets appear to think will happen as both companies’ shares jumped up considerably when the news was announced (as reported in Business Insider).

For now, it appears that Tweets will only be embedded into Snapchat, though I wouldn’t be surprised if they get a reciprocal feature in the near future even though the two do operate in a slightly different fashion with differing rules and restrictions. Most of these social media giants have been known to play nicely in the past and so it’s great to see this trend continue even if Facebook has diverted Instagram into a more exclusive territory for now.

