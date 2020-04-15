South African fibre to the home may get cheaper after Telkom agreed to drop prices

It appears that South African Fibre users may be in for a bit of good news if a recent Business Insider report is to be believed. According to the report, Telkom has reached an agreement over the Competition Commission’s data services market inquiry report published last year, which was also what forced the likes of Vodacom and MTN to drop their data prices after it found excessive pricing and overcharging across all of South Africa’s major network providers.

While the report doesn’t detail exactly how much Telkom will be reducing the fees they charge on their fibre network, it is believed to be a substantial reduction with Business Insider claiming people could be paying as much as R100 to R200 less a month for their different fibre products as a result.

While Fibre was widely believed to have freed the national networks from the monopoly of Telkom, the company was still able to build the largest fibre network in the country with the majority of other fibre companies and internet service providers such as Afrihost, Axxess and MWeb forced to rely on the use of Telkom’s network in some way or another. This news also applies to every fibre user, even those that don’t make use of Telkom’s services, as they could also see a drop in prices over the increased competition and the fact that most ISPs simply built this overhead cost into their prices.

It’s unclear exactly when these price reductions will take effect, though consumers should start to see the effects of it within the next few months. Considering the country is relying more on the internet than it ever has before, hopefully this change will make it easier for many households to afford fibre products.

