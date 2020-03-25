Tech company to use their smart rings to detect early signs of Covid-19 in health workers

With hospitals becoming increasingly full as Covid-19 spreads around the globe, its become more important than ever to be thankful for the many health care workers around the world putting their lives on the line while we stay at home and take it easy. We also need to ensure that they stay healthy and thankfully, it appears that one tech company has a solution to this problem.

That company is Oura, who are making use of a smart ring to read the data of over 2000 health care workers in California to look for early signs of Covid-19 to possibly help in the fight to ensure they are treated effectively (as reported in the San Francisco Chronicle).

Or at least that is part of what they would like to do because there is no way of knowing yet whether the Oura Rings (which track things sleep, heart rate, respiratory rate and body temperature) has the ability to effectively detect the signs of Covid-19. By having the health workers at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center and the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital wear them, researchers are hoping to be able to use some of that data to try and develop an algorithm which will be able to detect Covid-19 symptoms and then hopefully roll out the tech to even more health workers around the world.

The world could certainly use some technical miracles to help out here and hopefully, Oura will be able to make something work through this technology. And then be nice enough to give it away at a reasonable price and not profit horribly.

Last Updated: