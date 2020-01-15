The Hummer brand will return… as an electric vehicle

With today’s focus on climate change and saving the planet, it makes sense that big vehicles prone to guzzling a lot of fuel will not fit into this modern world. One of those big former “gas guzzlers” was General Motors’ Hummer brand, which was an adaption of a larger military class vehicle for private use. Rugged and hardy vehicles design for incredible off-road performance that were sadly used more as a status symbol driven on tar roads in wealthy suburbs.

The Hummer brand was killed off back in 2010 when the world was going through its financial crises and tight for cash, but according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal, the company will revive the brand, only this time as an all-electric vehicle instead. The company is planning to ready the new Hummer vehicles for a 2022 release, though doesn’t reveal any other details about the vehicle as yet.

GM is looking to develop several new electric vehicles as it prepares to adapt to a world that wants to clean up its greenhouse gas problem and adopt a cleaner electric option. The EV market might still be small in comparison to the rest of the vehicle market but there is no doubt that it is growing rapidly and so having some big electric brands of its own will certainly help GM be in a place to capitalise on the market that could hit the mainstream in the next 5-10 years.

Having the name Hummer associated with an electric brand might not seem like a good fit initially, but given how the EV market is still a very high-end market place an seen as a bit of a status thing in many parts of the world, the Hummer brand could be the perfect place for people to look trendy and drive clean at the same time.

