TikTok reaches 2 Billion downloads

Two Billion. Not only a large number that I wish represented the amount of money I had in my bank account, but also the number of people that potentially like to dance on the internet for no reason whatsoever. Say what you want about TikTok – and I am one of those that don’t see its appeal – but the music and dancing app has certainly proven to be massively successful.

And now more so than ever with people locked up at home and seemingly having nothing better to do than watch the platforms popular videos and perhaps try and dance along. According to the analytics platform Sensor Tower, TikTok has now been downloaded more than 2 billion times globally and more than 315 million times this quarter alone in the App Store and Google Play combined. Note that this number simply represents downloads and not necessarily active users, which is likely a lot lower, as people will have it on multiple devices and many others only trying it out once or twice only to be reminded that they are probably too old for that sort of thing.

According to the report, China and the US are the two countries responsible for the most downloads, although the app is a truly global success and is well used throughout the world in all corners. It’s a remarkable growth in the platform that was developed a little over 4 years ago and has now gone on to become one of the most popular social media platforms around.

The big challenge for TikTok will be how it evolves as a platform to stay relevant as people will undoubtedly grow tired of its formula and pursue new ideas in the future. Or perhaps I am reading this wrong and this is a craze that will be around for many years to come.

Last Updated: