Tinder launching in-app video chats later this year

Sometimes, I’m grateful to have been out of the dating game for so long. After all, before I got married, a date was something you had to go outside to find. These days you can do it from the comfort of your home just by swiping left or right thanks to the likes of dating apps like Tinder.

Quite honestly the premise scares me, but for many, these apps provide a sense of comfort as it widens their scope of finding the perfect partner beyond their usual social circles and with a little bit of trust in its algorithms and making the right initial decisions in your swiping, should help you find a person who is a lot more suited for you rather than having to go through so many horrible dates in-person to find that special someone. So, it’s an app that I can certainly understand exists and is used by many.

Dating has gotten even more complicated with people not being able to meet up face-to-face anymore and even though you can still use Zoom or other mechanisms to still chat with a person virtually, Tinder wants to make things even easier for people by allowing them to partake in video calls directly for the app.

Tinder hasn’t gone into details on how exactly it plans to offer something better on its platform that is not exactly out there, or how it will probably deal with harassment and abuse on a platform that could likely attract predatory behaviour. Mind you, chatting online is often better than meeting face-to-face, even if Tinder already offers security protocols around that too.

There is no doubt that Tinder has revolutionised the dating game and things are changing even more now with social distancing measures across the world making features like this even more important for people looking for their perfect future partners.

