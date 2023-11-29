Transparent Processes and Stellar Services: The Winning Combo of a Dedicated Team

Img Source – NCube

Nowadays, the demand for talented IT professionals has never been greater. Quick access to the proper knowledge and skills allows you to respond quickly to market changes and help your company complete key projects on time.

However, hiring an in-house team is expensive and requires a lot of time and resources. The total cost of hiring a new developer is equivalent to several months of his salary, which is why IT outsourcing is the gateway to success for tech companies. However, lower cost is one of many reasons to hire a dedicated team.

Below, we will tell you in what cases this partnering model is necessary and what benefits your business will receive from it.

When Is it Worth Resorting to Such a Partnership?

The dedicated software development team format is well suited in cases where you haven’t your IT department or it is too busy to be distracted from strategic business priorities, says McKinsey. For example, a full-time team is responsible for the server part, and you urgently need front-end specialists to implement the redesign. If the scope of work cannot be clearly defined, and the requirements change during the process, it is beneficial to attract a dedicated team.

The Advantages You Get

Let’s look at several benefits your company will receive when collaborating with dedicated software development teams, with help from HBR.

Increase your potential with quality talent

You can quickly hire dedicated teams of experts with solid experience in your field. The engineers you hire do more than get tasks and write code. They think about value and solving real problems for your digital solution.

Gain access to a vast pool of talent

Also, you can increase your business potential with an outstanding talent pool. Understanding your goals, objectives, and company ideas on the part of the developers increases the final quality of the project. In the end, due to their experience in your niche, dedicated software developers will understand how your company breathes and lives and can offer you practical options for building or adjustments to the project.

Reduce costs

One of the main benefits of the dedicated team model is cost savings. It’s straightforward, and most importantly, hiring a dedicated team is cheaper than assembling a team yourself. The thing is, building a team can be a time-consuming process.

It is necessary to consider numerous candidates, their pros and cons, various professional skills, and their overall role in the entire work process. It takes a lot of time and effort to assemble a team that will be 100% committed to the project. And this, in the fast-paced, competitive world of software creation, is usually greatly lacking. Another unpleasant thing is that recruiting can be quite a burden on the budget. The dedicated team model is a viable solution because a team typically already exists and is configured for a specific type of project.

Get loyal engineers

The dedicated software development experts provided to you work full-time exclusively on your projects. They are committed to your product and interested in its success. These people become a fundamental part of your team and are interested in your business thriving.

Process transparency

Your participation in management implies daily communication with the devs. Thanks to this, you always know what they are doing, how far they have come, what difficulties they have encountered, and how quickly they can cope with the tasks.

Bottom Line

As you can understand, a dedicated software team can be an ideal solution for you if you want to save money while maintaining the quality of the created product. Such experts are selected specifically for your project and have extensive experience in your business niche. If you want to start cooperation of this nature, feel free to contact us. Together, we will create a unique digital solution that will be successful among users and will prosper your business.

