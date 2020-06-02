Vivo announces new X50 smartphone series, with an impressive camera system

Vivo might not be one of the names you think of when it comes to mobile phones, but they want to change that impression with their newly announced flagship phones for 2020, called the X50 series.

In their initial reveal (via The Verge), Vivo didn’t go into too many details on the specs of the device, although they did reveal that the top-of-the-range X50 Pro+ will run on a Snapdragon 865 processor with the requisite X55 5G modem. The screen will support 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+. So, we know it will be quick and have a screen that looks amazing. Vivo also says that the regular X50 is the slimmest 5G phone ever at 7.49mm thick, suggesting a mid-range device that might use something like a Snapdragon 765, which will allow for this slim-form factor.

It may be dubbed a phone, though it appears that its main selling point are related to its capabilities as a camera more than anything else. The key feature of the new X50 series is the camera’s heavy-duty stabilisation or gimbal system. The gimbal system makes use of an on-screen “radar” that depicts the lens’ movement and indicates when a shot will be stable. The X50 Pro+ and X50 Pro also include periscope telephoto cameras, though the X50 does not. This stabilisation system makes use of Samsung’s new 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch ISOCELL GN1 sensor, meaning it has some of the best lens technology and should create some really sharp and crisp photos.

Vivo didn’t provide any detail on when their new camera/smartphone device will be available or even how much it will cost, but with some innovative camera technology, it may certainly appeal to those whose who see camera quality as an important part of a mobile device. Whether Vivo’s new gimbal system will change things in the market though will remain to be seen.

Last Updated: