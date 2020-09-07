Vivo creates a mobile phone cover that changes colours

There was a time when the only way to truly accessorize and personalise your phone was to buy different covers for it, allowing you to pick a look that best suits your personality – or in Darryn’s case, have no cover at all. But personalised covers may soon be a thing of the past though as Vivo is developing a mobile phone that comes with a rear case that can dynamically change colours at the press of a button.

The company claims that by using electrochromic glass they can send different signals to change the colour of the phone’s black glass panel. This may seem like a bit of a gimmick for now, but could have massive impacts for future designs. For now, the panel just changes colours but it’s easy to believe that over time it could start to include patterns as well, allowing people to buy one model and then customize it however they see fit.

A mobile phone brand is developing a mobile phone with a discoloration rear case, which can adjust the speed of discoloration. Maybe the smart phone will only have one color in the future: discoloration pic.twitter.com/kSg5NSD0tL — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 3, 2020

It’s a technology that still has a long way to go before becoming feasible – and affordable – but I definitely believe that this could be the way of the future. Not just for phones, but for many other forms of devices, even if right now the technology revolves around the glass. It will only be a matter of time before we see this sort of technology coming to a multitude of different surfaces and form part of practically every device or appliance we buy.

The company has not revealed any release plans around this technology just yet but expect it to probably make its way to flagship devices over the next few years as people look to spend money on the next big trend.

