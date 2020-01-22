Xbox Series X prototype images leaked (and somebody’s going to be in trouble)

The Xbox Series X is coming out later this year. We’ve seen a few target renders (including a fake one used by AMD) and later, a diagram showing the rear ports of the machine. Now, some leaked images of the Xbox Series X prototype – likely used for software development – have leaked all over social media (via NeoGAF).

While it would be easy to call these fake, based on the images shared by Windows Central, the idiot who shared them didn’t block out the serial number – and it registers as a valid hardware (with no name) on Microsoft’s product registration site. It also aligns perfectly with images of the hardware I’ve seen, but haven’t been able to share, so I’m sure the thing is legit. I’m also sure that because of the easily traceable serial number, that somebody will get fired. Ouch.

Anyway, as you can see, the Xbox Series X will have two SuperSpeed USB-A ports, one ethernet, a single HDMI port, optical audio, and a power connection. There is also a single front USB A port. There is also another port on the back that may be used for debugging – but nobody seems to know exactly what’s it’s for, and it may only feature on SDKs. It’s not deep enough to be for M.2 storage. The biggest difference between the TurboSquid Render used by AMD and the apparent actual hardware is that the Xbox Series X will only feature one HDMI port. That means you’ll no longer be able to use the Xbox to route through cable or satellite TV, or other media players or set-top boxes.

Anyway, remember that it is just a prototype, and that things may change before the retail release.

