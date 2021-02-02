Hot Toys Batman Forever is ready to hold you, thrill you, and kiss you

I’m not going to lie to you, my rubber nipples are rock-hard right now. A long, long time ago when wearing a mask outside in public resulted in weird looks being thrown your way, Hot Toys teased a prototype for Val Kilmer’s single appearance as the caped crusader. Batman Forever, that classic dark knight film that is better than you remember it to be, had two distinct costumes inside of it.

There was the Panther suit, jet black rubber formed into the shape of a dark avenger with nipples that would outlive history, and then there was the Sonar batsuit. Sleek, sophisticated, and with a hint of HR Geiger in its design, Batman’s ultimate costume never got enough love when he used it to shatter Jim Carrey’s psyche.

Hot Toys is finally done teasing this suit, and is ready to start a full production run on not only it but the boy wonder himself, Robin. Here’s a look at their sixth-scale reproductions in glorious nipple-pinching glory:























































Batman

A detailed likeness of Batman in Batman Forever

Newly developed, hand painted Batman head sculpt with separate “rolling eyeballs” feature

Movie-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture

Thirty points of articulation

Multiple interchangeable gloved hands for a variety of posing and display options

A Sonar Batsuit with metallic gold belt buckle, black cape, and utility belt

One pair of black forearm gauntlets

One pair of boots

One underwater thruster

One foldable Sonic Batarang

One Batarang launcher with interchangeable modes (attachable to forearm)

One Bat clamp launcher

A specially painted figure stand, with character nameplate and movie logo

Robin

An authentic and highly detailed likeness of Robin in Batman Forever

A newly developed, hand-painted head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression, detailed skin texture and face mask

Specialized body with 30 points of articulation

Six interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of gesturing hands

A metallic red and green suit with gold utility belt and Robin logo

A black cape with collar, featuring internal wiring for posing

One pair of black forearm gauntlets

One pair of black boots

A specially painted figure stand, with character nameplate and movie logo

As you’d expect, they won’t be cheap. Batman will set you back $255, while Robin will cost you $245. While the Sonar-powered Batman comes with gadgets such as extra hands, batarangs, and an extra pair of eyes that can see in the dark, strangely the Robin on offer includes nothing than his spare appendages that are customary with these releases. Aside from being to fling spare hands at foes, all he has is the smouldering power of Chris O’Donnell at the height of his 1990s power. And one very generous codpiece.

There’ll also be a long wait for each figure, as they’re scheduled for launch next year between April and June. And yes, I’ve already got my preorder in, because toy stonks are always a sure bet in this economy.

Last Updated: