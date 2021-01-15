A girl finds a squirrel with superpowers in this trailer for Flora & Ulysses

Marvel may be home to many of the world’s biggest superheroes, but even as part of the bigger Disney conglomerate that doesn’t mean it has the monopoly on all superheroes. And Disney is ready to introduce us to another, lesser-known superhero that comes in the form… of a squirrel named Ulysses.

Based on the popular children’s book from Kate DiCamillo, Flora & Ulysses tells the story of comic-loving girl Flora (Matilda Lawler) who adopts a squirrel that just happens to have superpowers and has mastered everything from flight, typing, and even super strength, though unfortunately has no form of human speech. If it all sounds rather playful, that’s because it’s supposed to be as this trailer reveals a movie that features plenty of light-hearted comedy and heartfelt moments that should make it perfect for the younger ones:

Who needs to be a billionaire super-genius, get irradiated by gamma rays, or be bitten by a radioactive spider when al you need is a pet squirrel to get involved in superhero adventures?

Sadly this is not the Squirrel Girl movie Marvel fans may have wanted. And now with this movie coming out, you have to wonder if it’s too late for comic book studio to adapt their kooky but beloved heroine to film as well.

The adaptation for Flora and Ulysses was written by Brad Copeland (Arrested Development) and is directed by Lena Kahn (The Tiger Hunter). It features a pretty decent adult cast that includes Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz, Bobby Moynihan, and Danny Pudi. It’s one of those films that has the perfect recipe for a classic children’s film and could prove popular with the young ones when it comes their way to Disney+ on 19 February. This means that for those that aren’t willing to sign-up to Disney+ via any form of VPN tomfoolery, that you probably shouldn’t show your kids this trailer, because they are going to want to watch it.

Last Updated: