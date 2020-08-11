A Whitney Houston biopic titled I Wanna Dance with Somebody is in development

If there is one thing Hollywood execs are love more than sequels and remakes, it’s a music biopic. Thanks to the massive success of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, the genre is back in fashion and audiences are flocking to see these sorts of movies.

It’s the turn of Whitney Houston to take the stage, as Sony Tristar Pictures has won a bidding war for the new biopic based on her life, titled I Wanna Dance with Somebody, after one of the singer’s biggest hits. It seems this movie will definitely be going after the Freddie Mercury pedigree, as the script for the film was written by none other than Anthony McCarten, who penned Bohemian Rhapsody. McCartend will produce alongside Whitney Houston’s estate led by Pat Houston, while Stella Meghie (The Photograph) has signed on as director of the biopic.

This is the first authorised film about the life of the late superstar who passed away in 2012, and will include some of her hit songs. The story will reportedly delve into Houston’s journey from her childhood in New Jersey to her musical superstardom while exploring the price that she paid for fame, and not shying away from details of her tragic demise. Head of Sony TriStar Pictures Nicole Brown had plenty of praise for McCarten’s script and the way it goes about telling Houston’s story, as revealed to Deadline:

This masterful screenplay [brings] this beloved legend to life in a way we’ve never seen her – funny, exhilarating, aspirational, complex, and incredibly human. [I Wanna Dance with Somebody] the ultimate celebration of Whitney’s incredible life and musical achievements.

I’m not much of a fan of Houston’s music, but there is no doubt that her songs connect with many people and that she had a majestic voice. The big question will ultimately now be on who plays the role of Houston in the movie. My personal favourite would be Jennifer Hudson, who probably has both the acting prowess and vocal ability to do this movie justice. She also plays Aretha Franklin in the forthcoming RESPECT, so she’s no stranger to portraying on music legends.

