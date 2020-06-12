Amazon working on a live-action The Promised Neverland series

If Hollywood adaptations are anything to go by, the world is in love with comic books. Adaptations of popular comic books are easily some of the most sought-after properties in development, and another big trend that is also currently playing out on some of the streaming services is a love of Manga and bringing those exciting stories to the west.

According to Variety, Amazon Prime is working on adapting the popular manga The Promised Neverland into a live-action series. The Promised Neverland follows a group of smart children at a seemingly perfect orphanage as they uncover its dark truth when they break a rule to never leave the sanctuary grounds. Once they discover the horrific truth of how they’re being bred as livestock for ravenous demons to feast on, they begin to plan an escape to save everyone within the orphange.

Written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland was first released in 2016 and became a massive success. Over 20 million copies of the manga have been sold since its release and it has gone on to have its own anime series.

Meghan Molloy has been hired to write the script with Rodney Rothman set to direct the new series and serve as executive producer alongside Masi Oka, Roy Lee and Miri Yoon. Let’s hope Amazon can capture the magic of the original stories in this new series and even bring new audiences to fall in love with its exceptional story and characters as the original manga source material begins winding down.

Last Updated: