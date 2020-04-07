Animaniacs revival to see original voice actors return

Some animated classics can live on for a long time before you grow tired of them. One of those series which has this effect on me is that of Warner Bros’ Animaniacs series. Launched in 1993 and featuring a bizarre set of fun, zany characters like the Warner siblings Yakko, Wako and Dot along with several other shorts around various characters like the Goodfeathers, Slappy Squirrel, Rita and Runt, Button and Mindy along with the ever-popular Pinky and the Brain, Animaniacs was a massive success that not only appealed to younger audiences but featured clever humour that made it just as enjoyable for older fans. In fact, I still find many of the skits from the Animaniacs funny even as an adult today.

It was announced a short while ago that the animated series and its cast of crazy characters will be coming back to small screens around the world. Not only is the series itself going to be returning but the studio has announced that the Hulu exclusive revival will also feature the return of voice actors Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, and Tress MacNeille. The trio will return to voice Yakko, Wakko and Dot, respectively. Paulsen will also reprise his role as Pinky with Maurice LaMarche returning as the Brain. So not only can we look forward to the same antics from our beloved characters but the same voices behind them too.

We are VERY pleased to finally see in PRINT today in @yakkopinky's "Voice Lessons" that the original voice cast of #Animaniacs has indeed been working on the upcoming reboot! 😁



Rob, @MAURICELAMARCHE @JessHarnell and #TressMacNeille are back! (Pic from Maurice LaMarche) pic.twitter.com/cHQUxAzIsp — The Animanicast (@animanicast) October 8, 2019

Paulson shared his thoughts on the news and excitement about working with the original actors and creative talent behind the series with Comicbook.com:

It’s impossible to quantify what a compliment that. Moreover, to be able to do that again, with Maurice, with Tress, with Jess. Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back and so are Pinky and the Brain. Moreover, is that in this era of celebrities doing a lot of animated characters — and I get why the producers do it. I totally get it — but I also know that just having a movie star do the talking chicken doesn’t mean that the show’s going to be a hit. You’ve got to have a good script, great characters, and terrific actors, whether they’re celebrities or not.

The Animaniacs are set to return in the third quarter of this year, potentially bringing joy to many kids and even more delight to their parents who will be filled with extra doses of nostalgia and possibly laughing even harder than their little ones.

