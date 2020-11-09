Army of the Dead’s Garret Dillahunt says the film has a fresh breed of zombie danger

Just how important is it to a person that filmmakers stick to certain rules and lore? I guess when it comes to an adaptation of a popular novel, comic-book, video game or especially any Star Wars movie, established rules become quite important as filmmakers don’t want to stray too far from the lore that fans have grown to love. When it comes to mythological creatures though like vampires and zombies, should filmmakers try and stick to the same pre-established rules or do their own things for the sake of making the movie feel refreshingly different?

Or bright, sparkly and stupid in the case of the Twilight movies.

With zombies though, there are so many different rules and types of undead that have already been created that you have to wonder if there is anything new that can be done with the concept. According to actor Garret Dillahunt, you certainly can. The actor who stars as John Dorie in Fear of the Walking is obviously no stranger to zombies. As revealed in a Comicbook.com interview, the undead will be back in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and are going to be something unlike what people have seen before:

It’s real different. I’m excited to see it too. To have different ideas about zombies, which is refreshing, I think, in a lot of ways. And I know I have to keep this so vague. I’m sorry. I didn’t know one of the things coming out now. Sometime next year. But they strayed away from a lot of normal zombie canon, that for some reason, everyone adheres to. And you’re like, “Maybe they don’t have to be that way. What if they were this way? Oh, that’s a nice wrinkle.” Zombies are scary. I’ll tell you that. Zombies are really fast and scary.

I think it would be great to get some fresh takes on zombies for a change. The problem though is that what Dillahunt describes here is not exactly fresh at all. While the majority of zombies we get in movies are a little slower in speed, we have seen fast and scary zombies in films like World War Z, I Am Legend and even the latest Zombieland. Maybe this movie does bring something innovative to the table, though the sprinting dead is not likely to be it.

I still have high hopes for this film though, mostly due to it’s great cast which includes Dave Bautista, Tig Notaro, Ella Purnell, Theo Rossi, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Omari Hardwick. Netflix is apparently so excited about Army of the Dead that it has already greenlit a prequel and spin-off from this movie.

