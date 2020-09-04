Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead to get a prequel and anime series for Netflix

Zack Snyder has recently risen from the ashes of Justice League to become one of the biggest names in Hollywood right now. Not only is he finally getting the opportunity to finish up his Justice League movie the way he initially planned to for HBO Max, but it seems that everything else he is suddenly working on has become hot property too as well.

One of those projects that Snyder has been working on, is the upcoming zombie heist movie Army of the Dead for Netflix, that will be his second take on the undead genre since Dawn of the Dead. The film follows a group of soldiers which includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Garret Dillahunt, Ana de la Reguera and Matthias Schweighöfer, who are contracted by a casino owner to enter a zombie-filled Las Vegas to retrieve the money he left behind when the zombie apocalypse began. Army of the Dead isn’t even out yet but already it seems like Netflix wants more, as Collider has revealed that two spin-offs have been greenlit: One of which is a prequel film, plus an anime series.

According to the report, the prequel movie will feature Schweighöfer’s character in the lead, with the star also directing, while the anime series will also be a prequel but focus on Bautista’s character – with some stories from other characters – as they deal with the zombie outbreak’s beginnings. It certainly shows that there is a lot in this new zombie-filled world that they believe is left to tell, with Snyder himself sharing massive excitement for the project:

I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the Army of the Dead universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation. It’s been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do.

Netflix has yet to even announce a release date for Army of the Dead, but they are clearly believing that whenever it does release, it will prove popular with their viewers. With a killer cast and a director whose name is proving big news at the moment though, they may be right.

