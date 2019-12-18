Check out the excellent first pics to Bill & Ted Face the Music

It’s been nearly three decades since we last checked in with Theodore “Ted” Logan and Wiliam “Bill” S. Preston, Esq. but the upcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music will finally catch us up with everybody’s favourite time-travelling, air guitar-slaying metalheads… and a lot has happened. And no, I’m not just talking about the careers of the respective actors Keanu Reeve and Alex Winter, which could not have taken more diverse paths. While Reeves is a massive star and the Internet’s current boyfriend, Winters has barely been heard from.

That’s all changing now though because after being stuck in development hell for ages, the long-awaited sequel to 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey has recently wrapped principal filming. And with that, the first official images for Bill & Ted Face the Music have been released (via EW), giving us a look at the now-older but possibly still dynamic duo as they set out one great last adventure.

So what is this latest adventure about? It all has to do with that prediction in the original film that their band, Wyld Stallyns, would somehow inspire a future utopian society, as franchise co-writer Chris Matheson explained.

They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time. Now an emissary from the future comes and says, ‘You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.’

And to pull off this massive task, Bill and Ted will be pulling in some old help in the form of William Sadler’s Death. But things may not smoothly for that reunion as director Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) explains that “Death was in the band in the second film. Things didn’t go all that well. But I’ll leave it at that!”. Luckily, Bill and Ted have further allies to turn to… their daughters! Yes, the Wyld Stallyns sowed their wild oats!

Played by Atypical actress Brigitte Lundy-Paine and Ready or Not’s Samara Weaving respectively, Billie Logan and Thea Preston will get caught up in their dads’ actions out of paternal affection. “The daughters really love their dads’ music and want to help them,” Matheson explained.

B

Seemingly not as willing a participant in this mess will be rapper/actor Kid Cudi who joins the cast to play… well, Kid Cudi. According to Parisot, the musician “gets mysteriously thrown around through various times, because all time and space is coming unglued.” Also joining the cast (but whom we don’t have pics for yet) will be Saturday Night Live alum, Beck Bennett, as Deacon, Ted’s younger brother, and Barry actor Anthony Carrigan as the film’s still-unnamed baddie. Of course, Rufus, Bill & Ted’s time-travelling guide from the future, won’t be around due to the passing of the legendary George Carlin in 2008. This time around though, a new character named Kelly, played by funny-woman Kristen Schaal, will act as messenger from the future.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is scheduled for release 21 August 2020. Here’s the full synopsis:

When we last met Bill and Ted they were time-traveling teenagers trying to pass history class and win the battle of the bands. Once prophesized to save the universe with their rock and roll, middle age and the responsibilities of family have caught up with these two best friends who have not yet fulfilled their destiny. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, Bill and Ted find much, much more than just a song.

