Check out the intense, star-studded trailer for The Devil All the Time

It doesn’t need to be an epic comic book superhero collaboration for a film to garner an impressive ensemble of actors. And this new drama from Netflix, The Devil All The time, certainly proves that with one of the best line-ups we have seen in a movie this year… which admittedly boasts at least three comic book superhero actors!

Directed by Antonio Campos, The Devil All The Time is an adaptation of the 2011 novel of the same name and shows how the lives of a number of people were impacted between the Second World War and The Vietnam War in the US. The story is certainly looking like a moving one, but it’s the impressive cast list of Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, and Mia Wasikowska that really draws your attention to it. And the first trailer for the movie has landed to show that they are all in superb form too:

This looks like a movie that is going to run you through a full gamut of emotions when you watch it and it may be best to keep a box of tissues handy when the waterworks kick in. The trailer certainly allows all of its big cast members to shine and teases some big showdowns and heavy dramatic moments in the process. There is also enough mystery in this trailer that suggests there is more than possibly meets the eye, which is always a great way for a movie to lure you in.





You would expect a big sci-fi or action blockbuster to get me more excited but strangely this is the movie that I am perhaps most looking forward to watching on Netflix when it releases on 16 September. That could also be because of all the mystery behind what is going on here. Here’s the official synopsis to offer some more clues:

Some people are just born to be buried.



In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.

Last Updated: