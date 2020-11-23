Deadpool 3 lands Bob’s Burgers writers, will reportedly still be R-rated

When Disney acquired Fox, most fans were ecstatic that the X-Men film franchise was finally coming back home to Marvel where the mutants could be adapted better than they had been before. But while an inevitable reboot of the X-Men sounds great, that brought complications in the name of Deadpool. A spinoff from the X-Men films, Ryan Reynolds’ two Deadpool entries were record-breaking R-rated smash hits that threw caution to the wind with its very non-family-friendly gags. Seeing as Disney is all about family-friendliness, many were concerned with just what Disney was going to do with the franchise.

Well, it would seem that money is trumping over morals here (oh hey there, Hollywood!), as it’s being reported that Disney is keeping Deadpool 3 as fully R-rated. That’s the word from usually very reliable Deadline reporter Justin Kroll who shared the info from his sources on Twitter.

Sources now say the film is still expected to be rated R like the previous two installments https://t.co/bpNRScUjhi — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) November 20, 2020

As mentioned in the link above, Kroll is also breaking the news that Reynolds (who acts as both star and producer on the franchise) and Marel have tapped the sisterly writing duo of Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin to pen the script. The Molyneuxs are best known for their work on the two-time Emmy-winning animated series Bob’s Burgers.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick had penned both the 2016 groundbreaking original Deadpool film and its 2018 sequel, with Reynolds co-scripting the latter. They will seemingly not be returning this time around.

Reynolds had reportedly been meeting with writers for months now, hearing their respective pitches. Eventually, it was the sisters who impressed both Reynolds and Marvel with their idea for Deadpool 3. Just what that idea is, we can’t say for now as the studio is keeping mum on this one. I would hazard a guess though that they won’t be fully rebooting the character, like what will probably happen with the rest of the X-Men characters. The fourth-wall-breaking self-aware Deadpool is the perfect character to not get rebooted and be fully aware of it, commenting on all the changes that are sure to come. In fact, he already did that by poking fun at Reynold’s debut as the character in the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

As for who will direct the threequel, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) already has a full schedule for 2021. With production still in such a very early stage, it wouldn’t be surprising if Deadpool 3 only got going in 2022 though, allowing for Leitch to potentially return. As Deadline notes, the filmmaker was reportedly not involved in the meetings with prospective writers, making his return unlikely.

Whoever directs, I’m just happy that this film is actually happening now – and in the way that it works best. The world needs more loony, foul-mouthed superpowered mercenaries and their unicorn dolls.

