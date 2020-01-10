Everyone is out to get Harley Quinn in this new trailer for Birds of Prey

2020 has just started and while we are keenly trying to figure out what will be the best movie of the year, I think the prize for the most awkwardly named film is definitely already taken with DC’s Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). A name, that much like me in early maths, has information in the brackets that is important, but entirely irrelevant, which is why everyone will just refer to it as Birds of Prey.

Awkward names aside though, the film has so far promised to be a fun ride that looks to be going out of its way to remove itself from Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn debut in Suicide Squad and take the character in a different direction entirely. In fact, based on this trailer, we can tell from the plot that separating herself from her past connections plays a vital part in the backstory too:

I wasn’t too keen on the film when they first announced it but based on everything we’ve seen about it so far, I am definitely getting excited about it. The film looks like it will have some decent characters, great comedy and most of all, be a lot of fun.

Much of this fun comes from Robbie’s character who seems to definitely get all the best lines in this trailer and with the story centring on her quite substantially, the only disappointment is that it will probably land up as less of a Bird of Prey movie and more of a Harley Quinn solo movie. Something which may annoy many people though if the end result is this fun, it will be a small issue to complain about.

This trailer also gives us a first look at the costume of Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask outfit which should excite fans who look for accuracy in this sort of thing. The film will start off a year of resurgence for the DC movie brand which seems to have finally found its feet with a series of successful films like Shazam, Aquaman and Joker (even though it’s not a part of the DCEU) releasing on Feb 7th before Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in June. 2020 could be the year where we see DC’s female heroes all truly shine.

