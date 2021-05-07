Fast 9: New behind-the-scenes featurette shows off the “total car-nage” of the film’s practical stunts

Once upon a time, the Fast & Furious franchise was all just about real cars going really fast… for real. But as this unlikeliest of Hollywood success stories kept releasing sequel after sequel, the cinematic adventures of Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto and his family started becoming more about complex, globe-spanning heists and the motoring madness got increasingly absurd. Now it wasn’t about which car was quicker to race to an approaching train, but rather how can we ramp a supercar between high-rise tower buildings.

Here’s the thing though: With the exception of utterly bonkers scenarios like the flying supercar mentioned above, the Fast & Furious franchise still retained an affinity for doing vehicle stunts for real. And that tradition is being taken to another level in the upcoming Fast 9 aka F9: The Fast Saga. We’ve already seen returning franchise director Justin Lin show how they pulled off one of the film’s stunts involving a car being yanked off one street, through a building, and into the side of a truck on another street. Sure they didn’t actually use a super-magnet like the scene in the movie calls for, but they really threw a car through a building.

And as a new behind-the-scenes featurette shows, they did a whole lot more! There are NASCAR explosions, more magnet shenanigans, giant armoured trucks, and more. Just wait until you see what Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty does with a car somehow stuck to her car’s bumper! You can check out the “total car-nage” below.

F9: The Fast Saga also stars Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. It is scheduled for release in theatres on 25 June 2021. Here’s the full synopsis:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad). F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

