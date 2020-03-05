Hocus Pocus sequel to see the original cast return 27 years after the first film

We received news late last year that Disney was planning on making a sequel to their classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus. We now have more details of what to expect from that project including news that all three of the film’s original stars (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) will be returning for this sequel despite the fact that they last played these characters almost 27 years ago.

According to a new report by Variety, the film already has a screenplay in place, with Workaholics writer Jen D’Angelo having written the script for the film with Adam Shankman set to direct the sequel for Disney+. The report doesn’t reveal any story details of what we can expect from the sequel, but it does reveal that the story has a place for all three of the Sanderson sisters along with possibly seeing Thora Birch’s character returning as well if the casting plans all align.

It’s unlikely that we will see all of the original stars as the leads in this movie, as Disney could easily look to introduce a new set of characters for them to build a franchise around. Probably a good thing though considering how the original film and its stars have aged and they will want to make it feel a lot fresher for a modern audience.

The original film, which told the story of a trio of witches who are killed in Salem in 1693 only to be resurrected three hundred years later by a disbelieving teenager who inadvertently unleashes their curse upon the world, was actually a box office bomb upon its release but has developed such a cult following since that Disney wants to resurrect the franchise as part of its efforts to create more content for its streaming channel. The sequel does not have a release date at present.

Last Updated: