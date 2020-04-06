Horror comes in short doses in this new trailer for Sam Raimi’s 50 States of Fright

If there is one thing last week’s quarantine-made short-film by David F. Sandberg reminded us. it’s that sometimes the best scares are contained in small chunks rather than stretched into full-length features. After all, those flimsy stories that they try and create to hold everything together often just get in the way of the mystery and tight frights that make all the horror so effective in the first place.

And it’s for this reason why I think Sam Raimi’s planned Quibi anthology series 50 States of Fright, as it focuses on small “bite-sized” horror stories of less than ten minutes each, will provide a short but chilling scare that is perfect for today’s streaming environment that’s focused on mobile entertainment. The latter being the perfect option for when it truly does frighten you and you’re always on the toilet and don’t need to worry about soiling your pants and doing unnecessary laundry.

We have the first trailer for this series below which will star Christina Ricci, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Ron Livingston, Elizabeth Reaser, and William B. Davis, among others:

While the series doesn’t have 50 episodes just yet the idea is to have each story set in a different US state with this first season focusing on tales based in Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon, and Washington. If these short stories prove to be a success, then we could easily see more stories fleshed out and every US state reached.

As for what is Quibi is itself, it’s actually a streaming service which will not just be the platform for this potentially amazing series but also where other filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro, Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott and the Russo Brothers will all be putting small and weird stories together that focus on a wide variety of film genres. Sounds like an interesting project that certainly offers potential.

Quibi is available from today, with this new horror series planned for release next week on April 13.

