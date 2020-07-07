Kevin Hart wants to be an action star in this trailer for Die Hart

Quibi has gone from declaring itself as the next big thing in streaming to arguably one of the biggest jokes in the industry, as the short-form streaming platform has struggled to find an audience for its episodic content. However, it may have just found the series that I wish I could watch, in the form of Die Hart.

Die Hart sees Kevin Hart (hence the name) play a fictionalised version of himself as an actor tired of being cast in comedic roles and wanting to be an action star. So, he decides to attend an action star school where he is trained up by a lunatic mentor played by John Travolta. It sounds incredible just reading that alone, but the trailer released for the series makes it even more appealing:

In Die Hart, Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who’s tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream – to be a leading man action star – but there’s a catch: Kevin must first train at the world’s greatest action star school, run by a lunatic. Pushed to his limits by this action school coach and a tough-minded rival student (Nathalie Emmanuel) Kevin must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime.

Well that looks fantastic! Not only is Kevin Hart the same loud-mouthed funny man we know he is, but Travolta is also certainly going all out in a role that isn’t a steaming pile of turd. The two make for a well-balanced team, with Travolta no stranger to playing a deranged person and Hart, well, essentially playing himself. Though I can’t help but feel that they wasted the opportunity of not using Dwayne Johnson alongside Hart and seeing those two continue with their on-screen bromance. Maybe his schedule was already full.

Much of the magic comes from the premise and scenarios themselves, created by Tripper Clancy (Stuber, I Am Not Okay With This) and Derek Kolstad (John Wick), two people who come from different sides of the spectrum on comedy and action. Clancy himself is responsible for writing all ten episodes of the series with Eric Appel (The Office, Workaholics, New Girl, Silicon Valley and Brooklyn Nine-Nine) providing direction.

