Kiefer Sutherland is on the hunt again in first trailer for Quibi’s short-form The Fugitive remake

There used to be a time when all the big stars and high profile entertainment jobs were primarily on the big screen. Then came the Golden Age of Television, and all of a sudden the small screen was equally as star-studded and prestigious. And now comes Quibi which wants to do the same on an even smaller screen: Your cellphone. The upcoming streaming service from Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg is definitely intriguing as it offers content released in short bites no longer than a few minutes. Coupled with the ability to change the content’s aspect ratio on the fly that will even give you different camera viewing angles in real-time, Quibi is hoping to start some kind of mobile revolution.

But it doesn’t matter how revolutionary your platform is when you don’t have the content to sell it. And as such, Quibi showed off their first flagship short-form show in a new remake of The Fugitive. First realized as a 1963 TV series, The Fugitive was most famously adapted as a feature film in 1994 starring Harrison Ford as a man falsely accused of murdering his wife and Tommy Lee Jones as the US Marshall sent to bring him in. The film received 7 Oscar nominations and saw Jones winning for Best Supporting Actor… and now Kiefer Sutherland gets to see if he can live up to that.

In Quibi’s new version the 24 star is back to his old terroris-hunting ways as he takes on the role of US Marshall Clay Bryce who has to dog the heels of Boyd Holbrook’s Mike Ferro, who is out to prove that the allegations of his involvement in a terrorist attack are all false. Check out the trailer below.

When a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he’s riding on, blue-collar Mike Ferro (Holbrook) just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe. But the faulty evidence on the ground and ‘tweet-now, confirm-later’ journalism paint a nightmarish picture: It looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully and very publicly accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop (Sutherland) heading the investigation can apprehend him.

Along with the spot for The Fugitive, Quibi also showed off a second “trailer” at Super Bowl to show exactly what a “quibi” actually is. While a different clip released a few weeks ago shows off the tech better as well as the very impressive list of A-list Hollywood talent who have been signed on to produce content for the service.

Quibi will launch in the US on 6 April with an ad-supported version for $4.99 p/m with a premium ad-free model for $7.99 p/m.

