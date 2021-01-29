Netflix reveals The Sandman cast, including Tom Sturridge as Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer

Hey, Mr. Sandman! Bring me a Dream [DUN DUN DUN DUN]… And a Lucifer. And a Corinthian. And a bunch more… and make them the cutest cast that I’ve seen!

Yes, my butchering of The Chordettes’ classic 1954 ditty aside, Netflix has finally revealed the primary cast of the very, veeeeeery long-in-development live-action adaptation of The Sandman! Various adaptations of Neil Gaiman’s beloved graphic novel series had been attempted in Hollywood for what feels like decades now, with all of them going nowhere. But for the last two years, Netflix has been putting their own big-budget version and the fantasy adaptation just took a big step forward.

As for the cast, as revealed on Twitter, the previous rumours were indeed true in that British actor Tom Sturridge (who in the promo pic looks like he’s an aged-down clone of Gaiman himself) has been confirmed as Dream aka Morpheus, one of the mythological Endless, living personifications of universal aspects such as dreams, death, desire, etc. The story kicks off when the powerful Dream escapes from the prison he had been held in for decades by a powerful human sorcerer and attempts to reclaim the domain he had subsequently lost.

Another major bit of casting is Gwendolin Christie as Lucifer. Yes, you read that correctly. While portrayed as male in the comics (Gaiman’s version would actually spin off into his own comic book which would then be very loosely adapted into the current Lucifer TV series on Netflix), the Game of Thrones actress will be presenting a new take on the ruler of Hell. We also get confirmation that Narcos alum Boyd Holbrook will be playing The Corinthian, a literal nightmare that has escaped Dream’s domain.

In a series of tweets, Gaiman actually broke down the entire cast list himself, giving some neat insights into some of them.

So Morpheus, aka Dream of the Endless, is Tom Sturridge. Let's just say that he's perfect for the role. pic.twitter.com/LxnHglxLLp — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 28, 2021

Casting Lucifer was a delight. I'm so very glad that @lovegwendoline is the Ruler of Hell in Sandman on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/YnxXUy9S5T — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 28, 2021

One of my favourite changes from the Sandman comic. Our Lucien has become a Lucienne, and @vivacheampong brings the wise librarian of dreams to pointy-eared life. pic.twitter.com/2eLyBM14GC January 28, 2021

In Sandman Roderick Burgess is more than just a charlatan and a magician. He also blackmails people. And he captures the Lord of Dreams, while trying to do something else. He's Charles Dance… pic.twitter.com/gr96rv3ofe — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 28, 2021

Cain is the first murderer. He is Abel's brother, locked in a monstrous double act. He's going to be played in Sandman on @netflix by @TVSanjeev. pic.twitter.com/RJtPdLmU88 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 28, 2021

Asim Chadhry is Abel in the @Netflix Sandman. He's @AsimC86 and he's hilarious and tragic. pic.twitter.com/pzdsKaU9uI — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 28, 2021

This is a photo of Boyd Holbrook. It is not a photo of the character in Sandman that he will be playing, the Corinthian.



For those who are wondering how I can tell, it's something about the eyes. pic.twitter.com/9Izn3Bq4Tb — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 28, 2021

Gaiman stated in subsequent tweets that these seven actors are just the first of hundreds of castings to be done for the production. He also stated that “For those who like mysteries, Sandman is huge, and the cast is enormous. And there are many mysteries remaining.”

The filming on The Sandman was supposed to start last May but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shooting eventually kicked off in October where it was limited to just an enclosed location in the UK and is currently still underway.

