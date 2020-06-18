Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in new biopic Spencer

The biggest problem for any actor following a breakout starring role in a big movie franchise is that it’s often difficult to move audience expectations of you away from it. Kristen Stewart has been suffering with that problem ever since she made her break in the Twilight franchise. Despite being a diverse and talented actress who has starred in many different films over the past few years, people will somehow still associate her with an emotionless delivery of wooden lines and sparkly vampires.

Hopefully, this next role will help to shake up expectations of her as Deadline is reporting that the actress has signed on to star as Princess Diana in a new biopic. She’s not exactly the first actress that comes to mind when you think of Princess Diana, given her different looks and onscreen persona, but this is the perfect opportunity for the actress to tackle a role that will showcase her skills while still being instantly recognisable with audiences.

The film, to be directed by Pablo Larrain, details the Christmas in which Diana decided she was going to leave Prince Charles and what led her to finally make the decision to divorce the man who would be next in line to inherit throne should his mother ever forget to have her morning dose of immortality serum. Oh and the subsequent media fallout.

Titled Spencer, the film is written by Steven Knight and is expected to start filming next year. Spencer will not look to go beyond this period though, and will not cover Diana’s death or any of the events leading up to that tragedy either, which is perhaps a good thing considering it was already covered in 2013’s poorly received Diana, which starred Naomi Watts as the Princess.

With Larrain recently directing Natalie Portman to an Oscar nomination when she played the role of Jackie Kennedy, it will be interesting to see if he can transform Stewart into one of the most beloved Royals of all time.

Last Updated: