Matt Damon might be ready to be Bourne again…in a new film

The thing with a big hit franchise is that even once it has ended, there are always talks of somehow bringing it back for another iteration. The problem though is that if you are to make a sequel to a beloved film series, how do you remake it in a way that does the story justice without coming across like a quick cash-in?

That appears to be the predicament of Frank Marshall, who in speaking with Collider, revealed that he is wanting to make a sixth film in the Bourne franchise. When Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne first burst onto the scenes in the Bourne Identity, it quickly turned out to be one of the best action franchises around thanks to its gripping story, great characters, and pulse-pounding action. Action that only escalated when Paul Greengrass took over for the next two films and turned them into a remarkable roller-coaster ride of action and intrigue.

The story was supposed to an end with 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum, which brought some closure to the character’s dissociative amnesia and the mystery behind Jason Bourne. Like all hit franchises, Universal couldn’t quite let it go and as a result we eventually got the Bourne Legacy which starred Jeremy Renner. That film tried to continue the story through a different character but ultimately it was the character of Jason Bourne that everyone wanted to see which led to Matt Damon’s return in 2016.

Those last two films were not as well-received as the first three films, which is perhaps what initially led Universal to let the series rest. According to the interview, one of the big things that needs to happen before Matt Damon would consider being Bourne again is getting director Paul Greengrass on back behind the camera. It would also be interesting to see where they could possibly go with the story this time around. Do they somehow stretch out the story of Jason Bourne in more ways or possibly bring him and Renner together for a bigger film?

I’m not sure the world needs another Bourne film just yet. As much as I loved the first three films, I was happy where the story ended up. Though if Bad Boys for Life taught me nothing this year, it’s that great characters can always be brought back with the right story.

