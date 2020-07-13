Meet the cool scrappy underdogs of CBS All-Access’ animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks is the third of the new Star Trek series from CBS All-Access, following Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard which first debuted in late 2017 and early 2020 respectively. It also marks a massive departure from what’s come since it’s an animated comedy series, CBS All-Access’ first, and also the first animated Star Trek series in forty five years.

Created by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, and co-creator of Hulu’s Solar Opposites), it follows the lives of a group of lowly support staff aboard a minor Starfleet vessel who’re forced to clean up after the bridge staff’s adventures. It has a talented voice cast lead by Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Noël Wells (Master of None), and Eugene Cordero (Kong: Skull Island), and who you can see below:











The series’ synopsis is as follows:

Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Let’s take a look:

I’ll give that a fairly measured “okay”. Some of the humour felt a bit bland and predictable, much like its characters at first glance, but there were enough moments that made me chuckle to think that this could develop into something good. The animation looked decent – it’s simple, smooth, and colourful – and I’ve got no complaints in the voice-acting department.

What do you think?

The first episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere on CBS All-Access in the US on 6 August, with each subsequent episode in the ten-episode-long first season streaming weekly on Thursdays. There’s no word as yet if the show will be streaming internationally via Netflix (which has the international streaming rights to Star Trek: Discovery) or Amazon (which nabbed Star Trek: Picard), if at all (I’m going to guess Amazon).

