Meet your new Batwoman, Javicia Leslie

Following Ruby Rose’s shocking departure from the CW Batwoman series, the attention was always going to be focused on who would replace her in the cape and cowl department. As was previously revealed, the studio felt that no one would be a fitting replacement for her in the role of Kate Kane and so instead a new character for the show’s second season would be created to carry on the Batwoman legacy.

That new character was named Ryan Wilder and described as:

A likeable, messy hero who’s a little goofy and untamed, nothing like Kate Kane, and the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical hero at all.

A description that reveals that the show is definitely looking to head in a whole new direction and not just have a new actor in charge. Plus it’s a win for diversity in The CW’s Arrowverse.

Well we now know who that actor in charge is going to be, as The CW and Berlanti Productions have just announced Javicia Leslie as the new star of Batwoman, with work set to begin in the near future:

Leslie has previously starred as Ali Finer on CBS’ God Friended Me, Paris Duncan in BET’s The Family Business, as well as Corina James in the 2019 romantic comedy film Always a Bridesmaid. More of a supporting actor in those series and movies, fronting the Batwoman series is easily the biggest role she has ever taken on and a great platform for her to expand her career from here. She shared the following statement following her casting in the series, as reported by SyFy.

I am extremely proud to be the first black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community

Batwoman has only had one season so far but proved popular enough with fans and so expectations will be high for Leslie. She will certainly bring something completely different to the role when it eventually returns to TV.

