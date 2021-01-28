Netflix creating new Kong: Skull Island and Tomb Raider anime series

If you want a movie franchise to become eve bigger these days, you need to have a great TV series to go along with it. Especially one that may appeal to kids. We’re not only seeing this with the likes of Star Wars and Marvel, but now even more traditionally ‘pure’ movie franchises are going this route. The Jurassic World franchise has Netflix’s Camp Cretaceous animated series and now it appears that the streaming giant has two more big anime spin-offs in development: King Kong and Tomb Raider.

The first of these, titled Skull Island, is described as a new chapter to the growing MonsterVerse (which will soon see Kong and Godzilla face-off) and focuses on a group of shipwrecked characters who land on the mysterious island. Trying to escape their dangerous surroundings, Skull Island is home to “prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong.”

The new anime series will see Brian Duffield (Underwater) serve as a writer and executive producer, with Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania) handling the animation work. It promises to be a different take on the Kong franchise so far and certainly could open the doors to not only further additions to the MonsterVerse but possibly new audiences as well. And it’ll probably be better than that other King Kong cartoon series that you forgot about.

We know a little less about Netflix’s plans for a Tomb Raider anime series (which does not yet have an official name), but we do know it will serve as a sequel to the last trilogy of video games and will see Lara Croft explore new and different territories. Netflix describes it as being based on the most recent game series, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there could be some tie-ins to the forthcoming movie as well in an effort to create an even bigger interconnected franchise across different formats.

These are definitely exciting series and it’s great to see Netflix looking to build new stories on pop culture great properties.

