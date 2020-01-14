New Black Widow trailer shows off Taskmaster in action!

It’s apparently quite the day for comic book movies. First we got Sony’s Morbius giving us our first look at Jared Leto as the “living vampire” (not to mention some exciting links to the Marvel Cinematic Universe), then we got Vin Diesel getting some upgrades to make him more fast and furious in Bloodshot. The current king of the comic book movies won’t let everybody else have all the fun though as Marvel Studios has now released a “Special Look” at the upcoming Black Widow solo film.

What’s a “Special Look” then? Well, it’s actually just a trailer so I honestly have no idea what that’s about. Thanks to this new trailer though (and you can’t convince me to call it anything else) we’re now getting a much clearer picture of what Black Widow will be about. Set between the events to Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, it will see double Oscar-nominee Scarlett Johansson’s ex-assassin superhero reconnect with the “family” of her past as she gets thrown against a new army of Widows produced by the same shady organization that turned her into a killer in the first place. They also have a new secret weapon to throw against her, and yes he actually has a shield and hood now!

Check it out below.

I still think Taskmaster’s mask needs to way more skull-y, but the overall costume is already looking much better than when we first saw him. And with the emphasis placed on his identity here makes me start to suspect that Marvel is setting us up for some kind of switcheroo. Also, David Harbour’s Red Guardian is quickly becoming my spirit animal.

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and also stars Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. It is scheduled for release on 1 May 2020.

