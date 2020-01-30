New Mutants director Josh Boone wants to remind you that there were no rewrites or reshoots

Marvel’s New Mutants has had such a history of production problems that I am actually surprised it is finally getting ready to release at all. After filming in mid-2017 for a 2018 release, the film was plagued by delays amidst rumours of reshoots as 20th Century Fox was apparently unhappy with the final product. Rumours at one point suggested that the studio was planning on dropping the movie entirely due it not meeting their standards.

With Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox (and now dropping the Fox name entirely), it was thought that this film would be one of the first that Disney and Marvel would drop from the release schedule. The opposite has happened, and they are ready to release it – and potentially make it part of the MCU.

It seems that the truth of all those reshoot rumours was completely bogus though, as star Alice Braga who plays Dr Cecilia Reyes in the film, confirmed in a recent interview with Screen Rant and reveals that despite all the rumours, the filming of the movie was actually relatively trouble-free with little to no rewrites and no reshoots at all:

Josh prepared so much, him and Knate [Lee], beforehand, you know, about the script and all that, so there’s not much rewrites happening. Like, there’s more creating the environment on set and the energy on set. The location is so amazing, they shot Shutter Island here, the Scorsese film, and you can feel it….

So, while Fox’s delays would have you believe the film was a mess, it would appear that it was simply a case of studio meddling with the suits not quite happy with the director’s vision for the film rather than any issue with the film itself. Given how much Fox loved making bad X-Men movies though, perhaps this one was just too good for them to understand. Who knows.

Speaking of that location, you could raise the question of why a bunch of kids with mutant powers are not at Xavier’s School for the Gifted in the first place. Director Josh Boone revealed in a separate interview to Screen Rant the reason for that too:

They’re very much in a place that’s like a psych hold for mutants who are too dangerous to be at the mansion. You know. I’d tell you more, but there’s twists and turns and all that. But yeah, there’s a doctor there who helps them, and they do that stuff. Like I said, a little Girl Interrupted and Cuckoo’s Nest and a horror movie.

So far, everything sounds positive for this film to be the best X-Men movie outside of Deadpool in ages. Let’s hope we’re not just victims of excellent PR here and that New Mutants in its original film is everything it should be and not everything Fox claims it was when it releases on April 3rd, 2020.

