New on Netflix: October 2020

Hey it’s spooky month! My favourite time of the year. Of course, Netflix is bringing the chills and thrills with new horror shows and movies, but there’s also a load of non-Halloween original content worth checking out.

P.S. keep an eye out for our review of The Haunting of Bly Manor, dropping on Monday, 5 October

1 October 2020

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood – Netflix Original Series

In 1900 Munich, ambitious brewer Curt Prank uses brutal tactics on his quest to build a beer hall that will dominate the city’s lucrative Oktoberfest.

Bom Dia, Verônica _ Netflix Original Series

While hunting for a dating-site predator, an underused police clerk discovers an abused wife with a horrific secret — and a web of conspiracy hiding it.

All Because of You (Pasal Kau) – Netflix Original Film

After falling for a guest, an unsuspecting hotel staff becomes embroiled in a hostage scheme and discovers true love in an unlikely place.

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 – Netflix Kids and Family

Carmen and her crew touch down in Mexico City, New Orleans, Venice and more on their quest to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E.

The Worst Witch: Season 4 – Netflix Kids and Family

A series of challenges push Mildred and Ethel’s magical powers to the limit as they compete for the honor of being named Head Girl.

2 October 2020

Song Exploder – Netflix Original Series

Take a deep dive into favorite songs as artists break down the creative process and reveal their inspirations in this series based on the hit podcast.

EMILY IN PARIS – Netflix Original Series

Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris. Her new life is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles work, friendships, and romance.

Vampires vs. the Bronx – Netflix Original Film

A group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from a band of vampires.

The Binding – Netflix Original Film

While visiting her fiancé’s mother in southern Italy, a woman must fight the mysterious and malevolent curse intent on claiming her daughter.

Òlòtūré – Netflix Original Film

A young, naïve female journalist goes undercover to expose the shady business of human trafficking in Nigeria and encounters a brutal underworld.

Dick Johnson Is Dead – Netflix Original Documentaries

Filmmaker Kirsten Johnson and her elderly father stage his death in various ways to help them confront his inevitable demise with humor and poignancy.

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween – Netflix Kids and Family

Cory, Chrissy and Freddie are on the hunt for king-sized candy bars this Halloween! But are all the treats worth the trek to the spooky side of town?

Serious Men – Netflix Original Film

What happens when you find out your child is a genius? That’s the dream of every Indian parent – you can finally claim to have a child better than Sharma Ji ka beta. Hearing your son being called the junior APJ Abdul Kalam, the next Einstein, may sound great but is all that attention positive?

Ahí te encargo – Netflix Original Film

4 October 2020

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet – Netflix Original Documentaries

A broadcaster recounts his life, and the evolutionary history of life on Earth, to grieve the loss of wild places and offer a vision for the future.

6 October 2020

StarBeam: Halloween Hero – Netflix Kids and Family

Greedy Captain Fishbeard is stealing everybody’s Halloween treats for himself, but StarBeam and Boost have some tricks up their sleeves to save the day!

7 October 2020

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol – Netflix Original Series

Lovely pianist Gurara hits rock bottom when she meets the rough and mysterious Fritta Sunwoojun. Can Fritta bring Gurara back to life?

Private Lives – Netflix Original Series

In a world where data is no longer private, con artists uncover a sinister surveillance scheme headed by the government and a greedy corporation.

To the Lake – Netflix Original Series

Facing the end of civilization when a terrifying plague strikes, a group risks their lives, loves — and humanity — in a brutal struggle to survive.

Hubie Halloween – Netflix Original Film

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. Hubie Halloween is a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast including Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph, produced by Happy Madison.

Bigflo & Oli: Presque Trop – Netflix Original Documentaries

Go backstage with French rap duo Bigflo & Oli in this intimate music documentary, then join the superstar siblings as they embark on a major tour.

9 October 2020

The Haunting of Bly Manor – Netflix Original Series

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

Deaf U – Netflix Original Series

In this docuseries, a tight-knit group of deaf students share their stories and explore the perks and pitfalls of life at Gallaudet University.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio – Netflix Kids and Family

When one of their own goes missing, the Spy Racers must leave LA and head to Brazil to take down a crime organization in Rio.

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters – Netflix Kids and Family

Super Monsters visit Vida’s home town for a Dia De Los Muertos parade where they meet some new Super Monsters.

The Forty-Year-Old Version – Netflix Original Film

Desperate for a breakthrough as she turns 40, down-on-her-luck New York playwright Radha reinvents herself as a rapper and searches for her true voice.

9 October 2020

Ginny Weds Sunny – Netflix Original Film

A little bit of drama, a little bit of romance and a LOT of siyappa; Welcome to the headache of the year!

12 October 2020

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 – Netflix Kids and Family

Against all odds, Kipo and the gang ended an old enemy’s reign of terror. Now they’re on a mission to fight a fierce anti-Mute evildoer: Dr. Emilia.

13 October 2020

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef – Netflix Kids and Family

The Octonauts must find a way to hold back hungry swarms of coral-eating starfish to save a new friend’s fragile home on the world’s biggest reef.

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer- Netflix Original Comedy Specials

After years on the grind, Bert Kreischer sets out on a purifying retreat to a remote cabin to cleanse his “mind, body and soul.” In The Cabin with Bert Kreischer, a new 5-episode docu-series, the comedian is joined by his celebrity friends as he attempts bizarre therapy techniques, intense physical challenges, and ridiculously improvised encounters with nature. Special guests include Anthony Anderson, Big Jay Oakerson, Bobby Lee, Caitlyn Jenner, Deon Cole, Donnell Rawlings, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Iglesias, Joel McHale, Joey Diaz, Kaley Cuoco, Nikki Glaser, and Tom Segura. The Cabin with Bert Kreischer premieres globally on Netflix on October 6, 2020.

14 October 2020

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky – Netflix Original Documentaries

Record-shattering Korean girl band BLACKPINK tell their story — and detail the hard-fought journey of the dreams and trials behind their meteoric rise.

15 October 2020

Social Distance – Netflix Original Series

Shot in isolation, this tragicomic anthology series features both dark and funny takes on how people strive to stay connected while staying apart.

Rooting for Roona – Netflix Original Documentaries

In rural India, a child with hydrocephalus gets a chance at life-changing surgery after her photos go viral. This documentary charts her journey.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting – Netflix Original Film

When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. In order to keep Jacob safe from harm, Kelly teams with no-nonsense chapter Vice President Liz Lerue (Oona Laurence), tech genius Berna Vincent (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), creature expert Cassie Zhen (Lynn Masako Cheng) and potions master Curtis Critter (Ty Consiglio) to defeat a Boogeyman known as “The Grand Guignol” (Tom Felton), a glamorous witch named “Peggy Drood” (Indya Moore) and their legion of mysterious monsters. Based on the first installment of Joe Ballarini’s popular scary book series of the same name, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting is directed by Rachel Talalay, produced by Ivan Reitman and Amie Karp, with Naia Cucukov, Tom Pollock, and Ilona Herzberg executive producing. Alessio Scalzotto, Tamsen McDonough, Ashton Arbab, Crystal Balint, and Ricky He also co-star in this action-packed adventure about working together to overcome your fears.

Love Like the Falling Rain -Netflix Original Film

Fearing rejection, a young man struggles to declare his feelings for his best friend, who soon falls for another man — until a fateful incident.

16 October 2020

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Netflix Original Film

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

This season truly takes the Discovery crew where no one has gone before: 930 years into the future. And the Federation has undergone a few changes.

La Révolution – Netflix Original Series

1787, France. While investigating a series of mysterious murders, Joseph Guillotin – the future inventor of the world famous ‘Guillotine’ – uncovers an unknown virus: the Blue Blood. The disease, quickly spreads amongst the French aristocracy, driving them to murder ordinary people and soon leads to a rebellion… What if the French Revolution didn’t happen the way we were told?

Alguien tiene que morir – Netflix Original Series

In 1950s Spain, a couple summon their son home from Mexico to introduce him to his fiancée, but are shocked when he returns with a ballerino.

Grand Army – Netflix Original Series

Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on a chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, break free and seize the future.

Dream Home Makeover – Netflix Original Series

Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee help their clients realize dream spaces that reflect their personal style, all while building their own new home.

Pup Academy: Season 2 – Netflix Kids and Family

Pup Academy is back in session! But a new threat arises as a wicked plan to destroy the bond between humans and dogs takes shape.

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 – Netflix Kids and Family

As the four pals continue to live it up with their monster allies, Jack worries a newly discovered radio transmitter may put an end to the fun.

19 October 2020

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 – Netflix Original Documentaries

In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

20 October 2020

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection – Netflix Kids and Family

Lightning splits the Magic School Bus into three pieces, scattering the class across the globe with different versions of Ms. Frizzle aboard each bus!

21 October 2020

Rebecca – Netflix Original Film

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

22 October 2020

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness – Netflix Original Series

Sara Howard calls on her friends Dr. Laszlo Kreizler and journalist John Moore for assistance when she’s hired to find the Spanish ambassador’s kidnapped baby, leading to the discovery of a disturbing series of murders.

You Me Her: Season 5 – Netflix Original Series

Izzy returns to Portland to find that life has continued on without her.

Cadaver – Netflix Original Film

A family is invited into a theatre performance during an apocalypse and promised a meal and a good night as escapism for the situation. After their meal and during the performance they start to realise all is not what it seems and they realise they have to escape a group of cannibals who have made their choices to survive the apocalypse. They have to decide whether to join or fight.

23 October 2020

The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix Original Series

Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series drama THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess. The series is directed and written by two-time Academy Award nominee Scott Frank and executive produced by Frank, William Horberg and Allan Scott, who also co-created the series. THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling and Bill Camp.

Move – Netflix Original Series

Discover the brilliant dancers and choreographers who are shaping the art of movement around the world in this documentary series.

Perdida – Netflix Original Series

Antonio sets himself up to be arrested so he’ll be sent to Colombia’s worst prison, La Brecha. He’s after the man who kidnapped his daughter years ago.

Barbarians – Netflix Original Series

Three people’s fates are interwoven in the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D., during which Germanic warriors halt the spread of the Roman Empire.

Over the Moon – Netflix Original Film

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by Oscar®-Winning Filmmaker & Animator, Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou. Starring Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Artt Butler, Irene Tsu, Clem Cheung, Conrad Ricamora and Sandra Oh.

27 October 2020

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine – Netflix Original Comedy Specials

An hour of funny single-camera vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class and other light subjects.

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score – Netflix Original Documentary

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score is a documentary film that follows the story of tennis legend Guillermo Vilas, who for more than 40 years demanded a revision of the rankings so he’d be recognized as No. 1 in the world. It’s also the story of a sports journalist, Eduardo Puppo, who took on Vilas fight as a personal one, and started a crusade that lasted more than 10 years against one of the biggest sports corporations in order to prove that Vilas was effectively and unfairly displaced from the top spot in global tennis. Puppo’s work takes us deep into his research that reviews all of the results for the male tennis global rankings between 1973 and 1978.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 – Netflix Kids and Family

There’s no problem that Chico Bon Bon and his “Fix-it Force” can’t solve. From building a new skate park to stopping a vehicle from falling off a cliff, this crew takes care of any engineering troubles headed their way.

Blood of Zeus – Netflix Original Anime

A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: To save the world from a demonic army.

28 October 2020

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight – Netflix Original Film

Addicted to technology, a group of teens attends a rehabilitation camp in the forest, but a sinister force there intends to take them offline forever.From Akson Studio.

Holidate – Netflix Original Film

Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year. With a mutual disdain for the holidays, and assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they make the perfect team. However, as a year of absurd celebrations come to an end, Sloane and Jackson find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.

29 October 2020

You Animal! – Netflix Original Film

Nimfa, the pretty pussy cat, sells perfume at a department store. Her boyfriend, Roger, the macho askal, is a janitor. Nimfa meets Inigo, the bourgeoisie business dog, and their chemistry ignites. Will Nimfa and Roger’s love for DVDs and cheap beef noodles keep them together or will Inigo’s high society charms tear them apart?

30 October 2020

Suburra: Season 3 – Netflix Original Series

The final judgement in the battle for land in an Italian seaside town is close, and the criminals are ready to play the game for the last time.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 – Netflix Original Series

“Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture of San Francisco, Singapore, Hawaii and more.

Bronx – Netflix Original Film

A team of cops investigating the seedy underbelly of Marseille, France, find themselves in over their heads as they realize that some of their fellow officers may be deep in the pockets of the city’s gangs, and they risk losing their jobs — or worse — unless they can set things right.

His House – Netflix Original Film

After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.

The Day of the Lord – Netflix Original Film

Menéndez is a retired priest who lives in his dark and ruinous apartment turning his back on the world. He suffers from a crisis of faith and is haunted by horrible nightmares and acts of his past that torture him. One day, he receives the visit from Sebastián, an old friend who knows Menéndez’s past business. He claims his daughter is possessed by the devil and begs for Menéndez’s help to exorcize her, although he’s well aware of the aggressive methods the priest uses. Pushed by Sebastián’s insistence and his inner conflict, Menéndez takes this case as a chance for redemption. He has a new goal in life but is she really possessed or will she suffer a senseless torture?

Coming Soon

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb – Netflix Original Documentaries

A team of archaeologists excavate never before explored passageways, shafts and tombs, piecing together the secrets of Egypt’s most significant find in almost 50 years.

ARASHI’s Diary Voyage ep13 & 14 – Netflix Original Documentaries

In the lead-up to their 20th anniversary, the guys open up about going digital and the challenges of launching their official social media accounts.

Start-Up – Netflix Original Series

Young entrepreneurs aspiring to launch virtual dreams into reality compete for success and love in the cutthroat world of Korea’s high-tech industry.

Licensed Titles

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 6 – 10/1/2020

Holt finds out he lost the commissioner position to John Kelly and is sent into a deep depression until Jake and Amy encourage him to stand up to Kelly’s regressive policies, resulting in the new commissioner retaliating against the Nine-Nine. Gina quits her job after deciding that her talents would be better spent elsewhere and becomes a successful internet celebrity. Amy and Jake debate on whether they want kids or not. Terry passes the Lieutenant’s Exam, and wins the “Cinco de Mayo” Heist aka Halloween Heist for the first time. However the Nine-Nine doesn’t have enough funds for him to stay and he finds out that he might be transferred to Staten Island. Jake and Holt discover that Kelly is using his new anonymous tip app to illegally wiretap the population, forcing them to recruit some of their old rivals to help expose his crimes. Thanks to Jake and Wuntch staging an arrest for a fake kidnapping, Kelly is suspended and Wuntch becomes the acting commissioner. She uses her new position to allow Terry to stay at the Nine-Nine and force Holt to make up for his missing patrol officer days.

Freddy vs. Jason – 10/1/2020

Freddy who is losing power, resurrects Jason to terrorize the people of Springwood. But Jason starts intruding on Freddy’s territory and this eventually leads to a stand-off between the two monsters.

Bridesmaids – 10/23/2020

Annie (Kristen Wiig), is a maid of honor whose life unravels as she leads her best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph), and a group of colorful bridesmaids (Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper) on a wild ride down the road to matrimony. Annie’s life is a mess. But when she finds out her lifetime best friend is engaged, she simply must serve as Lillian’s maid of honor. Though lovelorn and broke, Annie bluffs her way through the expensive and bizarre rituals. With one chance to get it perfect, she’ll show Lillian and her bridesmaids just how far you’ll go for someone you love.

Last Updated: