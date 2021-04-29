Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway gets a new trailer featuring the annoyingly voiced bastard

What do you do when you find an annoying talking rabbit that sounds a lot like James Corden? You make some rabbit stew. Sadly though, if you have young kids, it means you had to take them to the theatres and watch the movie Peter Rabbit. Something that parents are going to have to do all over again as its sequel is about to release soon. At least this time you have Covid-19 as an excuse and can wait for it to hit streaming services. If your kids let you that is.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, sees Britain’s second-worst export since global colonialism aka James Corden return to voice the titular rabbit, based on the books by Enid Blyton. This time sees Peter leave his small farm environment and goes for the cliched bigger adventure across the UK, stirring up even more trouble with his human owners Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson in tow. Can this bigger adventure make the second movie slightly more tolerable than the first? Well, let us look at the trailer to gather some clues:

Have to say, this film doesn’t look like it will offer anything different from the first film. This means if you’re not much of a fan of it, like me, you probably won’t want to see this sequel either, but for those who did enjoy it, they will probably want to be back for more. This probably means a lot of little ones wanting to see Peter and his friends all over again. Someone, please save me.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway was supposed to release last year, but like with most things during the pandemic, it got delayed and is now finally preparing to debut in cinemas in May. Will it be good enough to warrant people making their way out to cinemas? I’m not so sure and it wouldn’t be surprising if it makes its way to streaming services pretty soon.

The film also sees Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki return to voice their respective characters from the first film, while Daisy Ridley’s character will now be voiced by Aimee Horne. David Oyelowo and Lennie James are newcomers who are bringing their voices to the extended animal family.

The film is scheduled for release on May 17, or alternatively you can go rent one of the Paddington films which are officially better than Citizen Kane.

